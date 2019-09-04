Watermark Deepens Partnership with Instructure to Better Support the Use of Student Feedback at Institutions Worldwide

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Watermark, a pioneer in educational intelligence, strengthened its partnership with Instructure Canvas this week to better support institutions in simplifying student feedback processes and getting valuable data into the hands of stakeholders. The companies will continue to work together to make EvaluationKIT by Watermark more accessible to members of the Canvas international community in order to advance the critical work of capturing student feedback and using that data to improve the teaching and learning experience.

Disconnected data and technology systems make it challenging to use data effectively. With a course evaluation and survey solution that integrates seamlessly with Canvas, institutions can centralize and more easily capture key student feedback data in order to surface the kinds of insights that inform planning, improve curriculum, help manage faculty, and drive quality.

SIIA CODiE award winner and most recently recognized as the Best Data Solution for Education – in part because it leverages a turnkey integration with Canvas to support increased response rates and quickly surfaces actionable insights that drive improvements. Used by more than 300,000 administrators and faculty to administer over 16 million course evaluations globally, EvaluationKIT by Watermark has streamlined institutions' processes for obtaining key student feedback data for more than a decade. It is the only all-in-one course evaluation and institutional survey solution designed exclusively for higher education that also integrates with Watermark's faculty activity reporting solution. With in-region hosting on the AWS Cloud to support data residency needs, GDPR compliance with European Union and Swiss frameworks, and TrustArc certification, EvaluationKIT by Watermark already serves many members of the Canvas community. The solution is a three-timeand most recently recognized as the Best Data Solution for Education – in part because it leverages a turnkey integration with Canvas to support increased response rates and quickly surfaces actionable insights that drive improvements.

"With an open digital learning ecosystem, part of our vision involves building our Canvas community and partnering with other leading providers to support better integrations and more flexibility so that our global customer community can continuously evolve their technology environments and elevate learning," said Tara Gunther, VP of partnerships at Instructure. "This new partnership strengthens our relationship, and we will continue working together to support colleges and universities in advancing their quality assurance efforts."

"EvaluationKIT has been a longtime member of the Canvas community and one of the first members of Instructure's partner network. Now as part of Watermark, we're excited to have the opportunity to deepen our partnership in order to further support the international Canvas community. Just this past year, we fully localized our application to support any language and already work closely with many international institutions. With our strong partnership, we'll be able to further increase efficiencies for Canvas institutions, as we help them collect student feedback on instruction. This is key to the evaluation and improvement of teaching and learning, and when combined with other institutional data, provides a more holistic picture of effectiveness," said Kevin Hoffman, President of EvaluationKIT by Watermark.

This ongoing partnership underscores Watermark's broader vision to connect previously siloed data and empower institutions with the insights needed to make meaningful improvements across all levels of the institution. As a global provider of educational intelligence solutions, Watermark currently supports over 1,700 colleges and universities in developing an intentional approach to learning based on data they can trust.

About WatermarkWatermark's mission is to put better data into the hands of administrators, faculty, and students everywhere in order to empower them to connect information and gain insights into learning which will drive meaningful improvements. The company supports more than 1,700 institutions worldwide with solutions for planning, assessment, ePortfolios, faculty activity reporting, course evaluations and institutional surveys, as well as curriculum, catalog, and syllabus management.

