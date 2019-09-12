Mindray launches the new BeneHeart C Series AED to enhance resuscitation confidence

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leading developer and provider of medical devices and solutions, today launched the BeneHeart C Series automated external defibrillator (AED) with smarter operations and faster shock delivery to achieve better resuscitation outcomes for sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). With both fully and semi-automatic versions, this new range is now available in Europe and other selected countries.

Performing CPR can be a tense experience for people without any medical background. Designed to address challenges faced by first-time rescuers, BeneHeart C Series features unique ResQNavi technology to properly guide users through the process with step-by-step animation coaching (available in selected versions) and voice prompts. The proficiency of a rescuer can be determined, according to the time spent at each step, with appropriate guidance and encouragement given to ease stress.

As the defibrillation success rate drops in seconds, Mindray BeneHeart C Series enables the first shock to be delivered in less than 8 seconds-the shortest time ever-by adopting the QShock technology. It shortens ECG analysis time to 5 seconds with pre-charging completed simultaneously, ensuring that not a second is wasted. The BeneHeart C Series is one of only few choices in the market that provides up to 360J energy to meet individual SCA patient needs, increasing the termination rates of refibrillation.

With 1.5-meter drop endurance and IP55 waterproof and dustproof ratings, the BeneHeart C Series meets all out-of-hospital transport standards, including helicopters, and can be effectively applied in various demanding environments. Durable electrode pads and batteries with 5-year lifespans also reduce the Total Cost of Ownership in its lifetime.

To make the remote management of AED fleet safer and more cost-effective, Mindray BeneHeart C Series can be connected to the cloud-based AED-Alert 2.0 system through 4G network or Wi-Fi. Notification of any AED's status change will be automatically sent to the manager, sparing the need for manual inspection.

"Sudden cardiac arrest could happen to people of all ages in any place. Having identified the challenges and needs of the AED market, Mindray developed BeneHeart C Series AED to help people perform effective SCA resuscitation more confidently, and our AED-Alert 2.0 lets AED owners manage their AEDs in a more efficient way," said Eason Zhou, Director of International Patient Monitoring & Defibrillator Business at Mindray.

https://www.mindray.com/en/product/BeneHeart_C_Series.html

