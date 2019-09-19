TRUSTECH - The Global Event for Payments, Identification & Security

TRUSTECH, the annual meeting place of their ecosystem at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes (French Riviera). CANNES, France, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From 26 to 28 November 2019, professionals of the cards and digital trust technologies industry will be once again taking centre stage atthe annual meeting place of their ecosystem at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes (French Riviera).

Payments, Identification and Security will be the buzz words for this 3-day event offering a packed schedule of business, quality content and networking to the 8 000 expected attendees from all over the globe. will be the buzz words for this 3-day event offering a packed schedule of business, quality content and networking to the 8 000 expected attendees from all over the globe.

FREE and unlimited access to the event covering both the visit of the exhibition and attendance to the conferences. This year visitors will benefit from ato the event covering both the visit of the exhibition and attendance to the conferences.

2019 trending tracks dedicated to secure transactions

The 2019 conference will focus on the 3 main themes aligned with the TRUSTECH key exhibition offering: Payments, Identification and Security. A panel of international speakers and thought leaders from the payments, financial services, identification, technology and data security sectors will share their insights across the multiple conference sessions held during the 3 days. will focus on the 3 main themes aligned with the TRUSTECH key exhibition offering: Payments, Identification and Security. A panel of international speakers and thought leaders from the payments, financial services, identification, technology and data security sectors will share their insights across the multiple conference sessions held during the 3 days.

Conference tracks include:

Digital Identity issues in Africa with TRUSTECH hosting the inaugural meeting of the OSIA Advisory Committee, the show visit of a delegation from 12 African countries and the participation of its members at the conference dedicated to government identity on 27 November from 10am to 1pm. This edition sheds the line onwith TRUSTECH hosting the inaugural meeting of the OSIA Advisory Committee, the show visit of a delegation from 12 African countries and the participation of its members at the conference dedicated to government identity on 27 November from 10am to 1pm.

Innovation Stage

exhibitors . Packaged in a fast-moving format, consisting of 5 minute pitching sessions grouped around a related theme, attendees will be able to follow up to 10 presentations in an hour and get a good understanding of the advances and benefits of new solutions, product launches and new concepts. Now in its third year, the Innovation Stage will provide a high-level introduction to the latest developments presented by. Packaged in a fast-moving format, consisting of 5 minute pitching sessions grouped around a related theme, attendees will be able to follow up to 10 presentations in an hour and get a good understanding of the advances and benefits of new solutions, product launches and new concepts.

One-to-One meetings with experts to enhance business

TRUSTECH offers exhibitors and visitors the possibility to benefit from business meetings. This free service allows them to meet up with industry experts in order to accelerate the development of their projects and expand business beyond borders.

www.trustech-event.com More information and Free Badge request on

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998336/TRUSTECH__Logo.jpg Logo -