Exadel Announces New Office in Germany to Support Growing Local Tech Economy

Exadel to provide increased digital transformation support and services for local customers

www.exadel.com ), a global leader in digital software engineering solutions, today announced it has opened a new office in Germany ( https://exadel.com/de/ ). The expansion is in response to the increased demand for digital software engineering services in the region and will provide local customers with digital transformation solutions in various modern IT technologies, including blockchain, AI/ML, Big Data and more. Exadel now boasts 20 locations around the globe with 18 in Europe. WALNUT CREEK, California, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (), a global leader in digital software engineering solutions, today announced it has opened a new office in Germany (). The expansion is in response to the increased demand for digital software engineering services in the region and will provide local customers with digital transformation solutions in various modern IT technologies, including blockchain, AI/ML, Big Data and more. Exadel now boasts 20 locations around the globe with 18 in Europe.

With this additional location, Exadel looks to improve service quality for current customers and offers its breadth of services to new customers in Germany. Exadel already has a stronghold in the region, with a leading German financial institution and top automakers having trusted Exadel's digital software engineering services. While current and future local customers can take advantage of all of Exadel's solution offerings, they will be focusing on providing qualified support in digital transformation. Exadel also recently introduced the Innovation Cloud by Exadel, designed to help enterprises test emerging technologies like blockchain, AI, mobile, chatbot and machine learning models to determine strategic fit.

https://exadel.com/innovation-lab/ Learn more about the Innovation Cloud by Exadel:

"We are excited to announce this new location in Germany," said Fima Katz, CEO of Exadel. "It marks a strong year of growth for Exadel and we are looking forward to being at the heart of rapid technological growth in the area. While we have served many German-based clients in our tenure, we realize the importance of developing and maintaining personal connections with customers and will be able to better nurture these relationships through this expansion."

Tweet this: .@exadel announces a new office in Germany to support the needs of local technology companies that are innovating rapidly

About Exadel

For more than 20 years, Exadel has been developing enterprise and custom software solutions for Fortune 500 clients, including AT&T, Samsung, Bank of America, eBay, and GE. With 20 locations and delivery centers across the US and Europe, Exadel solves the most complex software engineering problems, offering a scalable and skilled mix of onshore and offshore resources at the industry's most competitive price. Our Digital Software Engineering Solutions (DSES) help chart new digital strategies that are built upon creative thinking, cutting-edge design, and technical innovation. DSES embraces the strengths of diverse global software engineering talent to create and implement strategic, cost-effective services for the new epoch of connected technology.

Media Contact:

oheel@catapultpr-ir.com Olivia HeelCatapult PR-IR303-581-7760