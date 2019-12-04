Lancôme's First Flagship Finds New Address at 52 Champs-Élysées in Paris

PARIS, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The French luxury beauty brand inaugurates its new flagship store on the prestigious Champs-Élysées in the heart of Paris. 52 Avenue des Champs-Elysées is an address imbued with historical prestige and is the new home of happiness for Lancôme, a new place for beauty and happiness where visitors can discover the brand's world, experiment, enjoy and share.

Throughout the two floors and 300 square meters, visitors will be immersed in the values that Lancôme cherishes and that make up its DNA: happiness, generosity, femininity, empowerment, trust and togetherness.

From the entrance, Lancôme welcomes visitors into an immersive and experiential space: the Joy Of Now. With updates that will "pop up" five times a year, this ephemeral pop-up is a grandiose exhibition space with a triple height ceiling and ornamented with hanging rose petals, that recreates the essence of the Lancôme world. This striking decor marks the entrance into Lancôme's world of happiness with an immersive experience, both physical and digital, which immediately plunges visitors into the wonderful atmosphere of the flagship store.

"We're proud to see the Lancôme flagship come to life: this new home for Lancôme offers a unique and elevated customer experience. Lancôme expresses its grandeur, as the number 1 luxury beauty brand in the world, bringing happiness to life with a heart that beats with beauty. This new venue is a true home of beauty and happiness, where our guests are invited to experience and delve into what the brand has to offer in terms of beauty products, services, personalisation, gifting and technology. Most importantly of all we want them to leave feeling happy. We want this flagship to become a "must-see" and an iconic beauty address for Parisians and tourists of the world alike." – Françoise Lehmann, Global President Lancôme.