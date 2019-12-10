AGC Biologics Expands Plasmid DNA Offering

AGC Biologics meets growing demand for plasmid DNA offerings by expanding CDMO services

AGC Biologics, a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for Biopharmaceuticals, is significantly expanding its CDMO services with plasmid DNA (pDNA) offerings from its Heidelberg site in Germany. With the demand for pDNA growing rapidly, AGC Biologics is leveraging 25 years of experience and comprehensive in-house analytics development to ensure customers short and dependable timelines.

The demand for pDNA is growing at 20 % CAGR for many different applications. pDNA have been used for many years in the manufacturing of DNA adjuvants and vaccines and as a starting material for RNA drugs and cell-free protein expression platforms. However, in more recent years, pDNA has been key for gene therapy applications for the creation of Lentivirus and Adeno-associated viruses as well as direct gene therapy.

"Our priority has always been to serve our customers with a commitment to continue innovating. By expanding this plasmid DNA supply commercially, we're meeting the growing demand," says AGC Biologics CEO Patricio Massera. "Our globally aligned network is equipped and experienced to take on this expansion. We look forward to working with our customers to help them achieve their goals."

AGC Biologics facility in Heidelberg, Germany has been manufacturing pDNA for 10 years. Now, the site has completed a pDNA manufacturing process improvement project that enables the extension of the offer in hosts and plasmids (low and high copy pDNA expression systems) via a large toolbox in process development with scales of 1L to 10L for High Quality pDNA. These processes can easily be scaled up to fit into the established 50L, 100L, 500L or 1000L GMP manufacturing.

With microbial facilities in Heidelberg (Germany), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Chiba (Japan), and soon an additional microbial facility in Seattle (United States), AGC Biologics has decades of experience in microbial CDMO manufacturing, including commercial market supplies with FDA, PDMA and EMA approvals. These best in class services have been focused on proteins as Drug Substance, like antibody fragments, enzymes, vaccines and much more, but also on plasmids.

About AGC Biologics:

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 850 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics extensive network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage, and protein expression - including our proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production.

www.agcbio.com . Learn more at