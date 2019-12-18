Sphera Recognized for Product Stewardship, Sustainability Excellence in Independent Research Report

With the SiteHawk and thinkstep Acquisitions, Sphera Has Applied 'Integrated Risk Management to EHS, Product Stewardship and Sustainability,' Report Says

Sphera , the largest global provider of Integrated Risk Management software and solutions, was featured in the recent Verdantix report "Sphera Delivers Sustainability and Product Stewardship Excellence." Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm based in New York and London. CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --, the largest global provider of Integrated Risk Management software and solutions, was featured in the recent Verdantix report "Sphera Delivers Sustainability and Product Stewardship Excellence." Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm based in New York and London.

"Sphera continues to find ways to innovate and expand our on-premise and cloud-based capabilities through our rapid growth strategy," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's president and CEO. "This research validates our efforts to help the world's largest enterprises tackle risk in all areas of their critical operations, especially in EHS, chemical management, product lifecycle management, Product Stewardship and corporate sustainability."

As the report states, "Sphera offers a comprehensive, end-to-end set of solutions for EHS management, Product Stewardship and Operational Risk that is suited for large, multinational firms seeking to unite disparate corporate activities and engage multiple cross-functional users" and "Sphera provides Integrated Risk Management software designed specifically for EHS, Operational Risk and Product Stewardship."

In 2019, Sphera enhanced its portfolio with the acquisitions of SiteHawk (May) and thinkstep (September). Specifically, the report states that with the SiteHawk acquisition: "Sphera has further cemented its commitment to building cloud-accessible, enterprise-scale product stewardship software," and, regarding thinkstep: This "positions Sphera as the only EHS software vendor in the most recent Verdantix Green Quadrant EHS software benchmark study to offer product life cycle assessment (LCA) capabilities."

Additionally, the Verdantix report highlights that Sphera's comprehensive Environmental Health & Safety, Product Stewardship and Sustainability solutions combine to make Sphera a logical, "best-fit" provider for large organizations looking to diversify their functionality.

"With Sphera's recent acquisition of thinkstep, the vendor has differentiated itself for its offerings in product life-cycle assessment and sustainability reporting, among the vendors that we evaluated in our Green Quadrant EHS Software benchmarking study," commented Yaowen Ma, senior analyst at Verdantix. "Combined with its previous acquisition of SiteHawk, Sphera offers a broad portfolio of Product Stewardship software, content and service solutions that meet the needs of diverse corporate end users, from product design engineers to regulatory affairs executives."

About Sphera

Sphera is the leading global provider of Integrated Risk Management software and information services with a focus on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk and Product Stewardship. Sphera has advanced Operational Excellence for more than 30 years, serving companies and customers across the globe to create a safer, more sustainable and productive world.

