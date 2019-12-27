TCL to Showcase Next Generation Mini-LED Technology at CES 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a dominant player in the global TV industry and leading consumer electronics company, will showcase the next generation of Mini-LED technology among a full suite of flagship innovations at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, January 7–10.

Already one of the fastest-growing consumer electronics brands thanks to its advanced TV solutions, including bringing the world's first television utilizing high-performance Mini-LED back-lights to North America and Europe earlier this year, TCL continues to improve and drive the penetration of Mini-LEDs. With Quantum Contrast technology, a new standard for TV picture quality has been established with tens of thousands of individual Mini-LEDs powering TCL's most premium models for a display that delivers unrivaled contrast and brilliant clarity. The company will raise the bar once again and unveil the next generation of Mini-LED performance at its CES press conference on January 6, 2020 where top media outlets from around the world will gather.

"TCL is thrilled to be at tech's biggest show and stand on tech's grandest stage to share our latest Mini-LED developments alongside our vision for the industry in the AI and IoT age," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics. "TCL is committed to offering a wider range of products to satisfy the needs of consumers and provide them with better, more personalized experiences. Like all of our products, I hope this new line of TVs improves their lives by bringing joy into homes worldwide."

TCL's CES announcements will also be streamed through the company's social media platforms:

Facebook - @tclelectronicsglobalTwitter - @TCL_TV_Global and @TCL_USAYouTube - @TCL Electronics and @TCL USA

TCL Press Conference:January 6, 202012:00pm PSTBallroom D, Oceanside, Mandalay Bay Convention Center

TCL Booth:January 7–10, 2020Booth #12930, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center

About TCL
TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981 in China, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to Sigmaintell, TCL ranked 2nd in the global TV market in terms of sales volume in Q1-Q3 2019. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home products.