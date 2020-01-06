REEF Enters Into Multiple Agreements With EMEA Distributors

Surf Lifestyle Sandal Brand Energizing Its International Growth Plan

REEF Lifestyle, LLC, a leading premium surf lifestyle brand, today announced it has entered into several new distribution agreements with leading footwear distributor partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), including the following:

Commenting on the agreement is REEF's Brand President, Mike Jensen: "REEF is thrilled to partner with each of these premium footwear and apparel distributors as our partners in the EMEA market. We are confident that each of these business partners will help continue to drive deep consumer connections and high-quality growth for the REEF brand in the future."

The REEF brand was founded in 1984 with the goal of sharing the love of surf and beach culture around the globe. Today the global footwear brand is focused on connecting with consumers by uniting the world around the fun, freedom, and spirit of the beach. For more information, visit www.reef.com. REEF Lifestyle, LLC is a portfolio company of certain affiliates of Charlesbank Capital Partners, LLC.

