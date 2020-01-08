Boost Note: Open-Source Note Taking App's New Version Is Out Now

~ Note Taking Becomes Easier With Boost Note's Latest Desktop App

Boost Note , an intuitive and stylish markdown editor for the developers. Developed by a company called 'BoostIO', Boost Note is available as a fully open-source desktop app for Mac, Windows and Linux. TOKYO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Programmers are known for taking lots of notes, which come from all sorts of ideas. To ensure that they are able to save the notes in an organized and structured manner, a solution specifically designed for the developers is available with, an intuitive and stylish markdown editor for the developers. Developed by a company called 'BoostIO', Boost Note is available as a fully open-source desktop app for Mac, Windows and Linux.

With more than 600K downloads and 1.6k GitHub star, Boost Note had already hit the bull's eye. But, the Boost Note team realized that the journey has just started.

The team has now launched a much improved version of Boost Note's desktop app, which comes with a lot of interesting features. Even with the current version, Boost Note has made note taking really easy for developers.

BoostIO's vision is to liberate everyone's creativity and that's exactly what the app does. It allows the developers to save their markdown notes automatically as they write. It comes with semi-live previews so that developers can double check as they write.

Now, to take the game to another level, the company has launched a new Boost Note app. In the new version, the developers will be able to save the notes in the git-like file system.

In the new version, the developers can use cloud storage, which will make it easy to sync multiple devices. In other words, it will make programming much more convenient.

There are other features too in the latest variant. For example: It will have multiple color themes, 150+ syntax highlights and localizations.

The company will also launch Boost Note's mobile app soon for Android and iOS so that the users can manage their notes from anywhere without really having to be in their office.

With such improvements, Boost Note will provide a never-seen-before experience to the developers. Its new features will ensure that the programmers don't feel any limitations in transforming their ideas into real-life solutions.

