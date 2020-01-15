Ganapati PLC Teams Up With Usain Bolt

- International iGaming company, Ganapati PLC, has announced a partnership with the world's fastest man, Usain Bolt

- The partnership will see the development of the official Usain Bolt online slot game, to be released this summer

th - The game, Usain Bolt, which will feature imagery of the champion sprinter, is set to be promoted by the man himself at ICE London on February 5

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International iGaming company, Ganapati PLC, has announced a partnership with none other than the world's fastest man, Usain Bolt. The global game developer and champion sprinter have joined forces to create the very first official Usain Bolt online slot game, which will be launched this summer.

The company is working closely with Bolt in order to create a slot game which accurately reflects his love of sport-themed games, whilst incorporating entertainment-focused elements which Ganapati games are known for.

In preparation for the game's launch, Bolt himself will be joining Ganapati at the iGaming industry's biggest event of the year, ICE London, held at ExCel London in February. The game's launch later this year will coincide with the opening of world's largest sporting event, held in Tokyo.

Originally established in Japan, Ganapati has a reputation within the iGaming industry for developing original online casino content, uniquely borne out of both Europe and Asia. Effectively implementing strategic sport sponsorship and brand opportunities, Ganapati considers itself to be a B2B brand with a B2C mentality.

This recent collaboration with Bolt, as well as the company's production of the official Manny Pacquiao slot game last year, highlights Ganapati's dedication to this strategy.

Regarding the collaboration, Usain Bolt commented: "2020 not only welcomes the biggest sporting competition in the world, but an exciting new collaboration between myself and iGaming developer, Ganapati. I am proud to be teaming up with Ganapati to create my first ever official online slot game – Ganapati's goal to produce innovative and creative content fits perfectly with my brand, making this partnership a natural one for me. Ganapati and I have been working on this together for some time now, and I look forward to sharing the final product with you all."

Ganapati PLC's COO, Juliet Adelstein, said: "This partnership between Ganapati and Usain Bolt is hugely exciting and represents just how big we have grown in such a short space of time. Usain has worked closely with us to create this special game and neither of us can wait to release the official Usain Bolt slot game later this year."

