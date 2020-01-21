Cognate BioServices closes Series B and completes acquisition of Cobra Biologics

MEMPHIS, Tennessee, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognate BioServices, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specialized in cell and cell-mediated gene therapy products today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cobra Biologics, a leading CDMO specialized in providing development and manufacturing services for plasmid DNA and viral vector.

Existing Cognate shareholder, EW Healthcare Partners and its co-investors led the investment in Cognate and the financing for the acquisition of Cobra, with participation from Medivate Partners.

With the addition of Cobra's specialized expertise in plasmid DNA, viral vectors, protein and microbiota, from development to fill-finish, Cognate is well-positioned as a global industry-leading services provider to deliver drug development and manufacturing solutions to the cell and gene immunotherapy and regenerative medicine industry around the world.

Cobra Biologics has cGMP facilities in the UK and Sweden. Cognate operates an 80,000+ square foot manufacturing facility located in Memphis, TN, and a dedicated development facility in Baltimore.

"We are all thrilled to close this transaction and start delivering on our combined value proposition," said J. Kelly Ganjei, CEO of Cognate. "The combined Cognate-Cobra expertise, infrastructure, and geographical footprint immediately position both businesses to address current and future market needs more quickly, effectively, and comprehensively, with our focus of owning and optimizing the complex aspects of the supply chain. In support of this acquisition we have been working to expand our commercial capacity and capabilities to effectively provide a unique, scalable option for drug development and manufacturing to our clients and their patients."

This transaction further supports Cognate's mission to meet the needs of the ultimate consumer of its services — the patients with unmet medical needs while maintaining focus on providing rapid access to advanced manufacturing capabilities integrated into a scalable manufacturing environment.

About Cognate BioServices, Inc.

http://www.cognatebioservices.com Cognate is a dynamic, results-driven, organization focused on providing the broadest range of commercialization services to regenerative medicine, cellular immunotherapy and advance cell therapy companies. Cognate provides a unique combination of custom services to companies across all points of clinical and commercial development specializing in mid to late stage clinical trials and supporting our clients through product scale-up into commercial manufacturing. Cognate applies the knowledge and expertise of its business, scientific and technical teams to successfully develop autologous and allogeneic products across multiple cell-based technology platforms from start to finish.

About Cobra Biologics:

www.cobrabio.com Cobra Biologics is a leading international advanced therapy CDMO with GMP approved facilities in both Sweden and the UK each with an extensive track record in serving our global client base. We offer a broad range of integrated and stand-alone services for both the clinical and commercial market. As a trusted provider and a key partner in the drug development and commercialization process, we take pride in our manufacturing excellence and comprehensive range of services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. For more information please visit:

About EW Healthcare Partners:

www.ewhealthcare.com . With close to $4 billion raised since inception, EW Healthcare Partners is one of the largest and oldest private healthcare investment firms and seeks to make growth equity investments in fast growing commercial-stage healthcare companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and technology-enabled services sectors in the United States and in Europe. Since its founding in 1985, EW Healthcare Partners has maintained its singular commitment to the healthcare industry and has been a long term investor in over 150 healthcare companies, ranging across sectors, stages and geographies. The team is comprised of over 20 senior investment professionals with offices in Palo Alto, Houston, New York, and London. For more information, see

About Medivate Partners:

Medivate is a private equity and venture capital firm that focuses investment in biotech/healthcare industry in Asia and North America. The firm is well positioned to capture surging healthcare investment opportunities between Asia and North America, and looks to arbitrage the unique cross border investment advantages. While closing its third fund, Medivate Partners quickly built a reputation for providing inner circle access to top caliber syndicates and successful life science deals in Asia and North America.

https://www.cognatebioservices.com/category/press-releases/ For our latest news, please visit

For more information, please contact James Wilkerson at 901-969-8981