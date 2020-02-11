Arena Pharmaceuticals' Presence at the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) Congress Further Highlights Commitment to the GI Community

- New biomarker data from the open-label extension (OLE) of the Phase 2 OASIS trial for etrasimod in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC)

- Arena sponsored dinner symposium: HYPE, HOPE or REALITY? Integrating histology into a treat-to-target strategy in UC, with Chair: Professor William J. Sandborn, MD

- Arena of Care™ Award in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) - A competitive grant designed to fund novel patient-centric research for the IBD community

- Visit Arena at booth #43

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced it will present new data from the open-label extension (OLE) of the Phase 2 OASIS trial for its investigative drug candidate etrasimod, a next-generation, once-daily, oral, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, at the 15 th Annual Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO). The congress is taking place February 12-15, 2020, in Vienna, Austria. SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --(Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced it will present new data from the open-label extension (OLE) of the Phase 2 OASIS trial for its investigative drug candidate etrasimod, a next-generation, once-daily, oral, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, at the 15Annual Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO). The congress is taking place February 12-15, 2020, in Vienna, Austria.

Arena is presenting additional data on etrasimod and the unmet need in IBD, as well as hosting a dinner symposium with focused discussion on the integration of histology into a treat-to-target strategy.

Etrasimod Presentation Details:

Title: Faecal calprotectin and C-reactive protein levels are associated with long term clinical and endoscopic outcomes: Analysis of the OASIS OLE trial of etrasimod for UCAbstract Number: EC20-1131Poster Number: P682Date/Time: February 14, 12:30 - 13:30 CET

Title:Pharmacokinetics and circulating total lymphocyte count pharmacodynamic response from single and multiple oral doses of etrasimod in Japanese and Caucasian healthy male subjectsAbstract Number: EC20-0558Poster Number: P396Date/Time: February 14, 12:30 - 13:30 CET

Title:Patient-reported disease activity in a large sample of ulcerative colitis patients using social media-delivered questionnairesAbstract Number: EC20-1149Poster Number: P157Date/Time: February 14, 12:30 - 13:30 CET

Symposium Details:

Dinner Symposium Title: HYPE, HOPE or REALITY? Integrating histology into a treat-to-target strategy in UCSpeakers: Chair: Prof. William J. Sandborn, MD, Prof. Geert D'Haens, MD, & Prof. Peter Lakatos, PhDDate/Time: February 14, 18:40–19:40 CETLocation: Messe Wien, Parallel Hall C

Arena of Care Award™ in IBD is a competitive global grant designed to fund novel patient-centric solutions. The Company will begin accepting applications in March of 2020 for projects that seek to address the myriad of psycho-social challenges that IBD patients and their caregivers face, including but not limited to the improvement of support for family members of patients, assisting patients in taking greater ownership of their healthcare, and supporting the education of patients on important disease-related topics. To receive updates on Arena of Care, please visit https://ibdaward.com/ . About Arena of CareTheis a competitive global grant designed to fund novel patient-centric solutions. The Company will begin accepting applications in March of 2020 for projects that seek to address the myriad of psycho-social challenges that IBD patients and their caregivers face, including but not limited to the improvement of support for family members of patients, assisting patients in taking greater ownership of their healthcare, and supporting the education of patients on important disease-related topics. To receive updates on Arena of Care, please visit

clinical trials and its competitive global grant, the Arena of Care Award in IBD , at booth #43. Find out more about Arena's ongoingand its competitive global grant, the, at booth #43.

About EtrasimodEtrasimod (APD334) is a next generation, once-daily, oral, highly selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, discovered by Arena, and designed for optimized pharmacology and engagement of S1P receptor 1, 4 and 5 which may lead to an improved efficacy and safety profile.

Etrasimod provides systemic and local effects on specific immune cell types and has the potential to treat multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, eosinophilic esophagitis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata.

Etrasimod is an investigational compound that is not approved for any use in any country.

Arena Pharmaceuticals is uniquely positioned to develop best-in-disease medicines with optimized efficacy and safety for patients globally. Our drive to deliver a robust pipeline of novel, transformational medicines is grounded in two decades of world class G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) discovery research. About Arena Pharmaceuticalsis uniquely positioned to develop best-in-disease medicines with optimized efficacy and safety for patients globally. Our drive to deliver a robust pipeline of novel, transformational medicines is grounded in two decades of world class G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) discovery research.

It is the breadth and depth of our portfolio, prioritization of drug development to meet unmet patient needs, strong financial health and growing, bold-thinking world-class team that gives Arena the ingredients and passion to build a sustainable, vibrant next generation pharmaceutical company.

Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be identified by introductory words such as "designed to", "will", "seek to", "may", "potential", "uniquely positioned to," "drive to," or words of similar meaning, or by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Arena's presence at and participation in the ECCO Congress, data from Arena's OASIS OLE study, the Arena of Care Award, and Arena's drive, assets, programs, licenses, and partnerships. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: results of clinical trials and other studies are subject to different interpretations and may not be predictive of future results; the timing and outcome of research, development and regulatory review is uncertain; clinical trials and other studies may not proceed at the time or in the manner expected or at all; enrolling subjects in Arena's ongoing and intended clinical trials is competitive and challenging; nonclinical and clinical data are voluminous and detailed, and regulatory agencies may interpret or weigh the importance of data differently and reach different conclusions than Arena or others, request additional information, have additional recommendations or change their guidance or requirements before or after approval; Arena expects to need additional funds to advance all of its programs, and you and others may not agree with the manner in which Arena allocates its resources; Arena's drug candidates may not advance in development or be approved for marketing; risks related to unexpected or unfavorable new data; risks related to relying on partners and other third parties; risks related to developing and commercializing drugs; Arena's and third parties' intellectual property rights; and satisfactory resolution of litigation or other disagreements with others. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Arena's forward-looking statements are disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

klind@arenapharm.com 858.210.3636 Corporate Contact:Kevin R. LindArena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Executive Vice President andChief Financial Officer858.210.3636

IR@arenapharm.com 858-453-7200 Arena Media Contact:858-453-7200