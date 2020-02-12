Quinta do Lago Celebrates Real Estate Success

Through Unique and Exclusive Development Opportunities

Quinta do Lago , the exclusive residential resort situated in the Algarve, is proud to announce that recently completed show home, The Lorenzo Villa situated in the San Lorenzo North development has now sold, just four months after completion. The beautiful show villa was on the market for 7.2M EUR and was awarded the title of 'Best Residential Property for Portugal' in the 2019 International Property & Travel Awards. LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --, the exclusive residential resort situated in the Algarve, is proud to announce that recently completed show home, The Lorenzo Villa situated in thedevelopment has now sold, just four months after completion. The beautiful show villa was on the market for 7.2M EUR and was awarded the title of 'Best Residential Property for Portugal' in the 2019 International Property & Travel Awards.

Quinta do Lago is one of the most highly regarded residential and golf developments in Europe. Located just 15 minutes from Faro International Airport, the resort occupies 2,000 acres of the picturesque Ria Formosa Natural Park. Consistent with its original master plan that was established over 45 years ago, Quinta remains a low-rise, low density and ecologically driven region. The resort is leading the way in harmonising top-of-the-range residential offerings whilst maintaining a virtually untouched area of natural beauty.

The Lorenzo Villa, San Lorenzo North

San Lorenzo North development. Offering an outstanding level of buildability, with 25% plot size, this development uniquely faces no stylistic architectural restrictions and benefits from stunning lakefront, golf-front and pine grove views. The show home inspires a range of styles and amenities in the most desired region of the residential Quinta do Lago. The Lorenzo Villa was designed to showcase the exceptional location of all 26 virgin plots in thedevelopment. Offering an outstanding level of buildability, with 25% plot size, this development uniquely faces no stylistic architectural restrictions and benefits from stunning lakefront, golf-front and pine grove views. The show home inspires a range of styles and amenities in the most desired region of the residential Quinta do Lago.

San Lorenzo North is situated in a charming and untouched corner of the resort and offers buyers the chance to build their dream luxury home in the most desired resort development of the Algarve. When purchasing a plot in this region, buyers are given the freedom to choose their preferred style of architecture, design their interiors and select all luxury amenities. Areas range from a grand 2,000 square metres to a phenomenal 3,000 square metres, with a building area of 500 metres squared to 750 metres square. All plots are designed for the construction of private detached villas that can feature over two levels, as well as a basement.

The Lorenzo Villa - San Lorenzo North , Reserva Image Links: