Cambium Networks Expands Collaboration with Facebook Connectivity for Multiple Wireless Access Initiatives

Facebook Connectivity's Terragraph solution enables Cambium Networks to provide last mile access to subscriber homes, enterprises and multi-dwelling buildings

Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that it is working with Facebook Connectivity on multiple initiatives including incorporating Terragraph mesh networking into its 60GHz millimeter wave (V-Band) Gigabit wireless radios; enhancing Express Wi-Fi solutions with next-generation Wi-Fi mesh technology, combined with Self Organizing Mesh Access (SOMA) ; and working on joint Telecom Infra project (TIP) initiatives and Smart City infrastructure prototypes to standardize and optimize the deployment of wireless backhaul for fast and efficient Wi-Fi deployments. ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that it is working with Facebook Connectivity on multiple initiatives including incorporatinginto its 60GHz millimeter wave (V-Band) Gigabit wireless radios; enhancingsolutions with next-generation Wi-Fi mesh technology, combined with; and working on jointinitiatives and Smart City infrastructure prototypes to standardize and optimize the deployment of wireless backhaul for fast and efficient Wi-Fi deployments.

Cambium Networks' engagement with Facebook Connectivity means that Gigabit connectivity is now available to a large population of people who live and work in areas where fiber is not economically viable. This expansion of high-speed internet access means increased opportunities for more engaging and productive learning environments, highly effective telemedicine, and more broadly, the economic growth that has been associated with high performance connectivity over the past 20 years.

"Facebook is committed to working with industry partners around the world to help bring more people online to a faster internet," said Dan Rabinovitsj, Vice President for Facebook Connectivity. "Cambium is a critical partner with its contributions to Express Wi-Fi, SOMA technology, the Terragraph meshing solution, and the TIP program. Together, Cambium Networks and Facebook are further democratizing the power of the internet."

Gartner's "Market Guide for 5G New Radio Infrastructure " report published December 16, 2019 and authored by Peter Liu , Sylvain Fabre , et al., "By 2021, investments in 5G NR network infrastructure will account for 19% of the total wireless infrastructure revenue of communications service providers (CSPs), elevated from 6% in 2019." According to" report published December 16, 2019 and authored by, et al., "By 2021, investments in 5G NR network infrastructure will account for 19% of the total wireless infrastructure revenue of communications service providers (CSPs), elevated from 6% in 2019."

Gigabit wireless solutions provides connectivity from the cloud to the client," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Our experience with different technologies, use cases, and frequencies gives us an edge in rapidly developing solutions with an industry-leading total cost of ownership. Our new multi-mode 60 GHz Terragraph enabled wireless mesh solution provides Gigabit speeds at a fraction of the cost and time of deploying fiber. These systems may also be provisioned and managed from a single cnMaestro ™ cloud-based console that provides a bird's eye view across multiple wireless technologies in the network, enabling operators to maximize throughput and user satisfaction. Our wireless solutions deliver amazing outcomes that solve mission critical connectivity challenges." "Active collaboration with industry leaders enables us to bring wireless technologies into the conversation that solve contemporary problems. Cambium Networks' portfolio ofprovides connectivity from the cloud to the client," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Our experience with different technologies, use cases, and frequencies gives us an edge in rapidly developing solutions with an industry-leading total cost of ownership. Our new multi-mode 60 GHz Terragraph enabled wireless mesh solution provides Gigabit speeds at a fraction of the cost and time of deploying fiber. These systems may also be provisioned and managed from a single™ cloud-based console that provides a bird's eye view across multiple wireless technologies in the network, enabling operators to maximize throughput and user satisfaction. Our wireless solutions deliver amazing outcomes that solve mission critical connectivity challenges."

