Merck's New LANEXO™ System to Improve Scientists' Productivity in the Lab

- First-to-market digital laboratory informatics solution with RFID labels for rapid access to reagent data

- Improves inventory management; facilitates regulatory compliance; minimizes reagent waste

- Reduces time on repetitive, error-prone tasks

DARMSTADT, Germany, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, today launched its

LANEXO™ Lab Inventory, Safety and Compliance Management System

1

, a new digital laboratory informatics solution designed to drastically reducetime in labs and improve data quality and traceability.

"Today, 85 percent of labs are using paper or Excel to manage consumables data, and 25 percent of time is spent managing these data — taking scientists away from bench research," said Jean-Charles Wirth, head of Applied Solutions, Life Science at Merck. "Lab efficiency is critical as it gives scientists more time to focus on their research and analytics work and less on administrative tasks, which ultimately leads to faster drug development. Our LANEXO™ System — with first-to-market features — underscores Merck's commitment to advancing and commercializing laboratory informatics."

Laboratory informatics is the application of data using a platform of software, data management tools and equipment that allow scientific data to be captured and interpreted for immediate use, and then stored for future research and development purposes. The laboratory informatics market, which accounted for $2.4 billion in 2018, is expected to reach $5.45 billion by 2027, according to a recent

Research and Markets global market outlook report

Merck is the first to offer radio-frequency identification (RFID) labels which auto-register open dates and calculate expiry dates. Through this digital data capture, the LANEXO™ System rapidly documents lab reagent data in real time. Digitalized inventory, expiration and storage monitoring reduces human error and safety risks and improves the reliability and traceability of compliance documentation. Ultimately, each reagent, including in-house preparations, can be instantly matched to a full audit report. Within an experimental workflow, the system allows for easy reagent identity checks and provides automatic alerts, helping scientists to avoid using expired reagents and minimizing experimental error.

The cloud-based LANEXO™ System can be easily set up and rapidly integrated into existing lab workflows. It includes mobile (Android) and web applications and is designed for use in highly regulated analytical and research labs in pharmaceutical, quality assurance / quality control and industrial testing markets.

Merck last year launched

® Connect Milli-QConnect

, a cloud-based service portal for its water purification systems, and also acquired BSSN Software, a lab informatics company that makes data more readily accessible for ease of integration, collaboration, analysis and long-term archiving.

Merck unveiled the LANEXO™ System during a press conference at the

Pittcon Conference & Expo 2020

www.SigmaAldrich.com/Lanexo

in Chicago, Illinois, USA. The system is an expansion of Merck's portfolio of digital lab productivity solutions. For more information, visit

All Merck news releases are distributed by email at the same time they become available on the Merck website. Please go to

www.merckgroup.com/subscribe

to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.

About MerckMerck, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 56,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene- editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – Merck is everywhere. In 2018, Merck generated sales of €14.8 billion in 66 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the "Merck" name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials.

1

Merck estimates that its LANEXO™ System provides a 97 percent time savings on inventory management and a 92 percent time savings on setting up an experiment and documentation.

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1096823/Merck_LANEXO.jpg