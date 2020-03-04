GlobalData Ranks Huawei Leader of Data Center Interconnect

--Flagship Product Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 Outperforms Mainstream Vendors

SHENZHEN, China, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest report of Data Center Interconnect: Competitive Landscape Assessment, GlobalData, a data analytics and consulting company for the information and communications technology (ICT) industry, ranked Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 as a leader in architecture, performance, modularity, line interfaces, and network management. Though a first-time candidate, Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 has managed to outperform mainstream vendors.

According to Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst of GlobalData, "Huawei has re-entered the data center interconnect market with a compelling product, further heating up the competition. The Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 features leading platform capacity and density, as well as support for electrical and optical modules in the same box, making it applicable for a wide range of use cases."

In architecture, performance, and modularity:

Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 provides a device throughput capacity of up to 9.6 Tbit/s.

The power consumption per Gbit is less than 0.13 W, and the optical layer and electrical layer are integrated in the same box.

All modules are hot-swappable and can be replaced within 15s.

All boards, including service and system control boards, power supplies, and fans support 1+1 redundancy, meeting the system-level flexibility and availability requirements of data centers.

The product supports various service interfaces, such as ETH, FC, SDH, and OTN, to meet various application requirements of OTT (Over-The-Top), financial, government, and enterprise customers.

In line interfaces:

Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 supports 800 Gbit/s per wavelength. With the exclusive Super C-Band technology, it supports a system capacity of 120 wavelengths in the C band with standard 50 GHz channel spacing. In this way, the per-fiber capacity reaches 48 Tbit/s, meeting the needs in the next 5 years.

In network management:

Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 is the industry's first AI-ready data center interconnect product to implement intelligent O&M, predict fiber faults, and perform accurate and efficient troubleshooting, thereby ensuring service availability.

The simplified optical-layer design and WebGUI (Web Graphic User Interface) enable fast deployment and service commissioning within 8 minutes, requiring no professional skills.

As of the end of December 2019, Huawei OptiXtrans product series have been deployed by over 3,800 customers in 158 countries and regions, enabling digital transformation across OTT, government, energy, transportation, financial, education sectors.

Kim Jin, President of Huawei Enterprise Transmission and Access Network Domain, said, "Huawei will continue to boost the innovation of Huawei OptiXtrans product series and partner with global enterprises to guide the data center interconnect networks into an ultra-broadband, simplified, and intelligent era."

For more information, see the GlobalData report of Data Center Interconnect: Competitive Landscape Assessment.

https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/enterprise-transmission-access/data-center-interconnect/globaldata-report