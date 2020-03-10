Infosys Positioned in the Winner's Podium of HFS Top Ten ServiceNow Services 2019 Report
Pubblicato il: 10/03/2020 08:29
BENGALURU, India, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
The 2019 HFS Top 10 ServiceNow Services report examines how service providers are evolving their offerings and capabilities in the ServiceNow services market. Infosys' ServiceNow offerings leverage technologies such as AI and automation to consumerize user-experience, optimize processes, boost productivity, and improve visibility into the organization's service management landscape. The report highlights Infosys' strengths in understanding industry challenges, delivery models, and talent cross-skilling to help enterprises extend service management capabilities beyond the IT function - HR Service Delivery, Customer Service Management, Security Operations and GRC.
The benefits of Infosys' ServiceNow offerings include:
To read the complete report, please access it