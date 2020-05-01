Swipe Launches Samsung Pay for Swipe Visa Cardholders
LONDON, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swipe Wallet is proud to announce that starting today, Swipe Android users can now add their
The Swipe Card is a Visa debit card that is funded by cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, to Euros to be spent anywhere Visa is accepted. Swipe has previously launched support for
Samsung Pay gives Swipe Visa cardholders access to a secure and fast way to pay with their smart phones, smartwatches, and other Samsung Pay-enabled devices. With this integration and relationship with Samsung, cardholders can enjoy these benefits instantly and use their cryptocurrencies at over 50 million locations worldwide.
Cardholders in the United Kingdom and European Union countries which include: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden are able to utilise Samsung Pay, in addition to Google Pay, giving Swipe the first multi-national digital wallet approach for both Samsung Pay and Google Pay on a wide number of cryptocurrencies.
Joselito Lizarondo, Swipe CEO, stated, "We are excited to bring Samsung Pay for our cardholders. This integration and relationship with Samsung will open cryptocurrency adoption and make transacting with our Visa card in Euros converted by crypto seamless. Given all of the COVID-19 issues and people steering away from physical products like cash and, in some instances cards, a digital solution really helps put our client's needs first."
About Swipe
Your Swipe Visa Card and Account will be issued by Contis Financial Services Ltd who is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority to issue e-money (Firm Reference Number: 900025) and is a member of Visa.