Stonebranch Recognized as a Representative Vendor by Gartner in the April 2020 Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms

ATLANTA, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch Inc., a leading provider of real-time hybrid IT automation solutions, today announced that it has been named a Representative Vendor in Gartner's April 2020 Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms*.

"This industry continues to grow and change immensely. To us, this recognition is further validation that our strategy continues to support the most forward-thinking and agile organizations," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. "We believe that our event-based approach sets the standard for real-time automation both on-prem and in the cloud, and we are heavily focused on delivering a platform that helps our customers exceed their digitization goals," Damiani continued.

According to the report, "In the 2019 Gartner I&O Management Survey, 42% of respondents said they planned to start investing in I&O automation within the next two years." In addition, "72% of respondents ranked efficiency as the driver for I&O automation, with 31% ranking it as the top driver for automation in their organizations."

Service orchestration and automation platforms help business leaders build a business service strategy for any kind of digital infrastructure from a single platform. Benefits include the ability to automate container workloads and improved auditing and compliance. By working with cloud environments and applications and offering event-based automation triggers, Stonebranch's IT automation platform, known as the Universal Automation Center, helps enterprises achieve service orchestration and automation in real-time.

"We are enthusiastic about what the future holds. We believe that Stonebranch has a clear advantage in the market, and our focus is to keep the momentum going as we seek to help our customer continue to leverage the full potential of our single platform approach to IT orchestration and automation," Damiani added.

*Gartner, "Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms," Manjunath Ghat, Daniel Betts, Hassan Ennaciri, Chris Saunderson

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About StonebranchStonebranch builds dynamic IT automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation, helping organizations achieve the highest possible Return on Automation. No matter the degree of automation, Stonebranch software is simple, modern, and secure. Using its universal automation platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions. Learn more at

