AGC Biologics Acquires Commercial Facility, Expanding Global Service Offerings

AGC Biologics acquires Boulder, Colorado U.S.A. facility to increase global capacity and extend manufacturing scale

AGC Biologics

s

, a global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced the purchase of a state-of-the-art commercial manufacturing facility in Boulder, Colorado U.S.A. The facility, formerly owned by AstraZeneca, will provide AGC Biologics with additional capacity and significantly larger production scale. The facility is expected to begin full-scale operations and manufacturing by April 2021.

The Colorado facility is a large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility that houses two 20,000 liter (total volume) stainless steel mammalian cell bioreactors. It also has more than twenty acres with multiple opportunities for future expansions, including space for up to four more 20,000 liter bioreactors. The automated and cost effective facility is very well suited for high volume commercial production and high titer antibody processes.­­­

AGC Biologics is rapidly expanding its customer portfolio, including a higher ratio of late phase and commercial projects, as well as advancing current projects into the commercial phase. This addition to their facility network will enable AGC Biologics to support a wider range of commercial demand.

In addition to this facility acquisition, AGC Biologics is completing major facility expansion projects at its Seattle, Copenhagen and Chiba facilities in 2020 and early 2021. "The addition of this facility supports AGC Biologics' company-wide expansion initiative, which demonstrates our dedication to support our customers' demand for mammalian projects, now and into the future," says AGC Biologics CEO Patricio Massera. "This facility will enable us to continue to advance the development, manufacturing and commercial functions within our dynamic global company."

About AGC Biologics:AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 1000 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics' global network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics, from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Integrated service offerings include plasmid (GMP pDNA) manufacturing, cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage and protein expression, including the proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production.

