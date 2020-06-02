Eyewear Industry Disrupter Privé Revaux Announces European Expansion Exclusively With GrandVision

The global optical retailer and US-based affordable, celebrity brand to bring their fresh, designer eyewear to customers worldwide

Privé Revaux

, the affordable, celebrity eyewear brand is taking their industry disruption to Europe in collaboration with exclusive partner GrandVision, a global leader in optical retail. GrandVision is bringing the celebrity-backed brand from Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld across their extensive network of banner stores and e-commerce platforms including optical experts Vision Express in the UK, Trendy Opticians and Vision Express in Poland, Apollo-Optik in Germany, Atasun Optik in Turkey, GrandOptical and Pearle in Belgium, Eyewish and Pearle in the Netherlands.

"We are very excited to bring Privé Revaux's eyewear offering to Europe," said David Schottenstein, founder and CEO of Privé Revaux. "Our goal is to provide the absolute best quality, service and price for the global eyewear market and GrandVision is the perfect partner to achieve this."

Jamie Foxx, Partner at Privé Revaux, adds, "Collaborating with GrandVision to bring our fly and affordable brand worldwide is big achievement. I couldn't be more excited about Privé Revaux's future."

International shoppers can find an impressive assortment of Privé Revaux's handcrafted, fashion-forward and classic style sunglasses and anti-blue light glasses with options to add prescription, starting at €39 per pair. In addition, customers can expect to see a rotating selection of celebrity-designed capsule collections starting with popular styles from American actresses Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale), actress and singer, Dove Cameron and super model Adriana Lima. Each Privé Revaux style is made with high-end materials including acetate and proprietary lightweight, yet durable metal alloy. Sunglasses also have polarized lenses with 100% UVA/UVB protection, while all clear lenses feature blue light-blocking technology to protect from digital eye strain.

Notes Hailee Steinfeld, "Privé Revaux represents such versatility and accessibility with our selection of affordable glasses and sunglasses, and thanks to GrandVision, we can now offer these designs to our friends and fans in Europe." Adds Ashley Benson, "Sunglasses are my favorite accessory and I believe everyone needs a few go-to pairs. "I am thrilled that with we can now offer our incredible value to customers internationally without sacrificing any of the quality. I can't wait to see everyone's reaction to our designs!"

Privé Revaux was built by an elite team with a shared passion for style and quality including serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein, celebrity visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson, as well as Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. In two short years the brand has emerged as a leader in the eyewear industry with their high-quality, affordable sunglasses, anti-blue light glasses and readers. Continually on the forefront of design, innovation and craftsmanship, Privé Revaux brings an unprecedented value to customers with the belief that designer eyewear shouldn't be a luxury reserved for a select few.

ABOUT PRIVÉ REVAUX EYEWEARPrivé Revaux Eyewear was established to disrupt the eyewear market as a purveyor of quality goods at a great value. It was built on a shared passion for style and quality from serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein along with an elite team including celebrity visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson as well as Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. With more than 100 hand-crafted and polarized designer frames starting at €39 everyone can be anyone. For more information, visit

https://eu.priverevaux.com/

ABOUT GRANDVISIONGrandVision is a global leader in optical retailing and delivers high quality and affordable eye care to more and more customers around the world. The high-quality eye care offered by GrandVision includes a wide range of services provided by its vision experts, prescription glasses including frames and lenses, contact lenses and contact lens care products, and sunglasses both plain and with prescription lenses. These products are offered through leading optical retail banners which operate in more than 40 countries across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. GrandVision serves its customers in over 7,000 stores and with more than 37,000 employees which are proving every day that in EYE CARE, WE CARE MORE. For more information, please visit

www.grandvision.com

