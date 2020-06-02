Forrester Announces EMEA Webcast Series To Help Tech Leaders Adapt To Constant Change Post-COVID-19

LONDON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOs and tech leaders in Europe are facing an uncertain and rapidly deteriorating economic outlook as a result of COVID-19. With shrinking tech budgets and spending on software, tech outsourcing, and tech staff declining across all industries, organisations need to reassess their priorities and embrace adaptiveness in these times of constant change. To guide business leaders on how to navigate this change, Forrester today announced a complimentary webcast series,

Adapt To Win: The Future Of Technology In EMEA

, from 8–10 June 2020.

The series will feature webinars, complimentary guides, and research reports focused on the current European business climate; how this will evolve; and how businesses can proactively adapt to changing market forces. Forrester analysts will share their perspectives and provide technology leaders in EMEA with the tools and insights they need to build the capabilities of an adaptive enterprise.

"The new 'normal' will be framed by continuous change as European businesses enter the next phase of this global pandemic," said Forrester VP and Research Director Pascal Matzke. "We will not only see customers be more cautious with their spending, but we will have a workforce that has seen the possibilities and limitations of working remotely. To recover from COVID-19 and beyond, smart businesses will have to put technology at the centre of their strategies to constantly adapt to the continuously changing world — not just to survive but to thrive."

The agenda of the Future Of Technology In EMEA webcast series is below:

Monday 8 June:

09:00–09:30 BST:

Innovating With Emerging Technology In A Time Of Scarcity

, Martha Bennett, VP & Principal Analyst

14:00–14:45 BST:

The Future Of Jobs In Europe

, Dan Bieler, Principal Analyst

Tuesday 9 June:

09:00–09:45 BST:

Lessons Learned From The COVID-19 Crisis

, Laura Koetzle, VP & Group Director

14:00–14:45 BST:

Avoiding Automation Disaster

, Diego Lo Giudice, VP & Principal Analyst, and Bernhard Schaffrik, Principal Analyst

Wednesday 10 June:

09:00–09:45 BST:

Being Open — Lessons On Innovation From Financial Services

, Jacob Morgan, Senior Analyst

15:00–15:30 BST:

Make Your Digital Transformation Ethical And Transparent To Win In A Post-Pandemic World

, Enza Iannopollo, Senior Analyst

Resources:

About Forrester Forrester (NASDAQ: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to drive customer-obsessed vision, strategy, and execution that accelerate growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 690,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data and analytics, custom consulting, exclusive peer groups, certifications, and events, we are revolutionizing how businesses grow in the age of the customer; learn more at

forrester.com

Contact: Michael Burner

mburner@forrester.com

+49 160 56 70 497