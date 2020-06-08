Yardforce Introduces the Brand New 60V Series

WILLICH, Germany, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New 60V Garden product range has been designed to be one of the most Compact/Powerful product ranges on the market today using the New Samsung lithium battery cell technology of the 21700 cell, that gives a 20% more density power and extended life cycle time than previous lithium cells.

The battery pack has also been designed to be super compact.

Regarding this high performance, Safety is a top priority. All appliances undergo constant testing and strict safety checks. The user is also protected by various safety mechanisms.

A VERY POWERFUL 60V Range:

The 60V Lawn mower:

The 60V lawn mowers are equipped with one 60V lithium battery pack powered by Samsung.

The Adaptive Cutting™ Technology ensures the ultimate cutting performance, even in the toughest conditions. A high torque brushless motor offers petrol power level performance with 90% efficiency and a high life durability. The lawnmower range can handle area between 600 and up to 900 m2, making it suited for most gardens.

The mowers can even be stored vertically.

The Yardforce 60V lawn mowers. Deck sizes range from 41cm to 51cm -Push & SP versions with deck options - Cutting, Catching, Mulching, Side discharging as well as Bagging, Mulching, Rear-discharge & side discharge.

The 60V Grass trimmer & Brushcutter :

The 60V Grass trimmer & Brushcutter series comes with a varied cutting guard option 28-32cm and 3 speed functions and offers an estimated runtimes of up to 45 mins in Low speed and 20 mins on High speed with 2.5Ah battery pack.

The Brushless Rear motor Gear Drive system offer high Torque and power required to tackle any job. The split shaft constructions gives for a compact storage and in the future users options to add further accessories – Pole Ht & Pole saw that are quick and easily exchanged.

The 60V Blower:

The 60V blower can reach an estimated running time of up to 50 minutes at lowest speed and 15 minutes at maximum speed with 2.5Ah battery pack, which up to 200 km/h air speed and 600 CFM air flow rate.

Brushless motor gives the efficiencies for extended runtimes

The blower is fitted with a Dual Cruiser speed levers to preset the blow speed without depressing the trimmer, and in addition also 3 Preset blow speed are available with added BoostX function for added speed when needed

The product comes with the benefit of 2 different front tubes – round (general blow) and flat tube (more concentrated blowing)

The 60V Hedgetrimmer:

The 60V hedgetrimmer has been designed for perfectly balanced to minimise fatigue when working ,estimated runtimes at up to 80 mins usage time. The product is fitted with 60cm -Triple Edged Laser cutting blades that are only seen on more Professional hedgetrimmers. The 3 speed range functions offers greater control for more precise cutting,

Multi switching position front handle offer great comfort with the extra advantage of a quick and easy Rear Rotating handle that offers 5 positions- idea when side cutting .

The 60V hedgetrimmer is also fitted with an Anti block function that ables the customer to reverse the blade when a jam occurs.

The 60V Chainsaw:

The 60V Chainsaw has been designed to be compact/low weight to minimise customer fatigue and that has the cutting performance of Petrol chainsaws.

Brush motor offers High efficiency torque and power performance.

The Chainsaw is fitted with Overload protection audible/led indicator and has a Quick& easy chain tension system. The Chainsaw has the ability to achieve 30 cut of 20 cm diameter log with one charge.

