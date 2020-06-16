Moonbug Launches Kids' Channel On Sky Kids

10 of Its Most Popular Brands are Now Available, Ad-Free, on Sky Platforms

Moonbug

, a global entertainment company that develops and distributes values-based content for kids, today announced the launch of the Moonbug channel on Sky Kids, part of Sky, Europe's leading media and entertainment company. Starting today, families in the UK and Ireland with Sky can access Moonbug's most popular kids' content, ad-free, through the new VOD channel, including global sensation Little Baby Bum, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Digley and Dazey, Dr Poppy's Pet Rescue, T-Rex Ranch, Gecko's Garage, The Sharksons, Supa Strikas and Moonbug's first original series, Mia's Magic Playground.

"As the largest platform in Europe, millions of new viewers and subscribers in the UK and Ireland now have access to our most beloved characters and content through our dedicated Moonbug channel. We are excited to extend our partnership with Sky and continue to further our growth and positioning as a curator of high-quality brands," said Nicolas Eglau, head of EMEA, Moonbug.

Lucy Murphy, Director Kids' Content, Sky, added, "We're delighted to welcome the Moonbug channel to Sky as part of our overall Sky Kids line up. With their incredible selection of kids' content we're sure they will be a hit with our young viewers, keeping them entertained and helping them to learn."

Moonbug's popular children's content is focused on great storytelling that helps kids learn and grow by promoting healthy values such as compassion, empathy and resilience. The Moonbug channel is now available in the UK and Ireland on Sky Q, and it will be available through Sky Go and the Sky Kids App soon. Moonbug content will be refreshed on a regular basis.

About Moonbug Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing entertainment with positive values for children. Moonbug acquires, creates and distributes content for pre-school kids. The company, which is amongst the largest digital kids media companies in the world, was co-founded by media veterans René Rechtman, CEO, and John Robson, COO, with main offices in London and Los Angeles.

Moonbug's IP includes global sensations Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, Arpo and many more. Moonbug shows are available on global platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Roku, Sky, Amazon Prime Video and others.

About SkyWith 24 million customers across seven countries, Sky is Europe's leading media and entertainment company and is proud to be part of the Comcast group. Our 32,000 employees help connect our customers to the very best entertainment, sports, news, arts and to our own local, original content.

Following the success of Sky originals like Chernobyl, we plan to double our investment in original content by 2024. We're also developing a new TV and movie studio, Sky Studios Elstree, which is expected to lead to the creation of over 2,000 new jobs and generate an additional £3 billion of production investment in UK creative sector in the first five years alone.

Our technology allows customers to watch what they want, when they want, how they want, and as we connect millions of families to content they love, we believe it is our responsibility to do it safely. That's why we offer services like Sky Broadband Buddy and the Sky Kids app. And our online streaming service, NOW TV, brings viewers all the enjoyment of Sky with the flexibility of a contract-free service.

We also believe that a company of our scale has a responsibility that goes beyond our business, and into the community. We recently announced a series of commitments to help tackle racial injustice and improve diversity and inclusion. To ensure the commitments are delivered, Sky will invest £10million per year across its markets for each of the next three years. We're committed to being Europe's first net zero carbon entertainment company by 2030 – two decades before we have to – and we're an inclusive employer recognised by The Times and Stonewall for our commitment to diversity.

