Italy's Soft Strategy and ShadowDragon Partner to provide Investigative training and advanced investigative capabilities.

ROME, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft Strategy and ShadowDragon partner together to provide advanced investigative training. As the world has become more sophisticated, many businesses have needed to adapt to a variety of threats.

Public and private firms need training in investigating sophisticated threats to business and the community. Soft Strategy has become one of the first companies in Europe to become an authorized trainer and reseller, providing capability and training throughout Europe and Italy.

ShadowDragon is a recognized leader in acquiring tailored content, including open-source, social media, and deep/dark web to support intelligence (OSINT/SOCMINT) and proprietary protocol analysis and collection activities as well as providing training to government, military and commercial organizations in complex investigations.

This relationship ensures investigative training is extended to all classes of customers that investigate and analyze sophisticated threats. Additionally, Soft Strategy will be licensed to sell ShadowDragon tools to identify, monitor, map, and counter threats posed against clients within Europe and Italy.

"The ability to offer the world's best investigative tools and training within our region will help fight crime and provide valuable insights for deep analysis on hard to solve problems. This addition expands the portfolio of capabilities to our clients." Francesco Faenzi Director of Digital Trust - Soft Strategy

"We are pleased to have the privilege of training the trainers to enable the greatest success to Soft Strategy and the customers they serve. This partnership is also enabling the capability to be transferred during a time when traveling is questionable. We had to be able to work around the problems the world is presenting; this partnership offers the solutions in many ways while offering needed capability in an everchanging world." - Daniel Clemens, ShadowDragon CEO

About Soft StrategySoft Strategy is a 100% Italian company specialized in professional services for medium and large-sized businesses. Established in 2006 by experienced partners coming from leading Management Consulting companies embracing an ambitious project. We have integrated and developed over time our Advisory offer with vertical ICT solutions aiming to Digital Transformation & Innovation.Recently Soft Strategy has created a new Line of Business, Digital Trust focused on Cyber Security and Fraud & Crime and the Newco Financial Advisory to complete our offering portfolio with CFO services. Soft Strategy activities allow customers to adopt innovative solutions that enhance business, while sharing a common set of core values such as integrity, strong engagement, attention to the market, teamwork and mutual commitment. Industries we serve successfully: Telco & Media, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, Public and Finance.

About ShadowDragonShadowDragon is a cybersecurity solutions developer that simplifies complex data collection, analysis, and monitoring of threats. ShadowDragon builds tools for augmenting investigations, integrates with OEM partners, and offers training in open source intelligence, long term investigations for governments and commercial companies. ShadowDragon has specialized in niche collection services for over a decade enabling success in the most complex investigations and attribution.

ShadowDragon was founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming. ShadowDragon has also opened RND offices in Austin, Tx; Birmingham, AL, and offices in Copenhagen, Denmark.

