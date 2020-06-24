Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG Approves Dividend Increase to EUR 1.20 per Share

DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment of a dividend of EUR 1.20 per share was approved at the virtual Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG.

"In 2019, we paved the way for profitable growth and achieved a substantial improvement in the Company's culture and dynamic. We are investing and working to grow our innovation pipeline. These efforts continue undiminished and we have not been distracted by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a key supplier to the pharma and healthcare industry, we have significant responsibility for ensuring patients receive the medication they need and thus in maintaining our customers' delivery capacity. We have guaranteed this over the past few months and maintained our own delivery capacity at all times. At present, we are seeing new opportunities arise in the pharma business. What is very high demand for injection vials for future Covid-19 vaccination campaigns is currently providing tailwind. Our clear-cut goal is to set our Gerresheimer on the path to sustainable, profitable growth," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG, at the Annual General Meeting.

The dividend has been raised by 4% to EUR 1.20 per dividend-entitled share, compared with a dividend of EUR 1.15 per share distributed in the prior year. The dividend will be paid out on June 29, 2020.

A large majority voted in favor of the resolution formally ratifying the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board in the financial year 2019. Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Duesseldorf, was elected as auditor for the financial year 2020. A resolution was also passed to amend the Articles of Association to include provisions on the proof of share ownership to be submitted by a shareholder when registering for the Annual General Meeting. This amendment was made necessary by changes to the German Stock Corporation Act.

