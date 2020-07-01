50 Best Releases Its First-Ever E-cookbook Featuring Recipes From the World's Top Chefs and Bartenders to Support the Global Hospitality Industry

LONDON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The organisation behind The World's 50 Best Restaurants has released its first ever e-cookbook, entitled Home Comforts: simple lockdown recipes from the world's best chefs and bartenders, featuring recipes that the world's most revered chefs are cooking for their families at home. Available for a $10/£8 minimum donation through the 50 Best Bid for Recovery

donation site

with immediate effect, the cookbook will raise funds to support the global hospitality community as part of the 50 Best for Recovery programme announced earlier this year in partnership with founding donor S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

The cookbook contains 50 unique recipes from an equal balance of female and male chefs who have featured on recent 50 Best lists, alongside 25 cocktail pairings from bartenders behind The World's 50 Best Bars. The result is a collection of simple and delicious comfort food creations, from Tokyo to San Francisco, split into vegetarian, fish and seafood, meat and dessert categories.

This initiative offers a means for every gastronomy lover to help the hospitality sector's cause in return for an exceptional collection of recipes and insights. The release of Home Comforts coincides with the impending 'Bid for Recovery' Auction of out-of-this-world gastronomic experiences and items, previewed

here

www.50BestForRecovery.com

. Bidding on the auction opens on 3July and closes on 12July at

50 Best is also launching the #50BestRateMyPlate Instagram challenge for food lovers to create, and post, dishes inspired by those in the Home Comforts recipe book. The winner will receive two VIP tickets to The World's 50 Best Restaurants awards event in 2021 in Antwerp, Flanders. Follow @TheWorlds50Best on Instagram to find out more.

The funds raised will provide direct and tangible financial relief for restaurants worldwide as they emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic as part of the 50 Best for Recovery programme. Independent restaurants and bars across the world will be able to apply for a direct grant in late July. Additional donations will be made to non-profit-organisations. Check

here

for details on fund recipients.

The Black community has been hit disproportionately hard by coronavirus; this fact will continue to help shape the distribution of funds in the 50 Best for Recovery campaign.

