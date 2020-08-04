Malibu & DJ Dillon Francis Remix an Internet Sensation into a Summer Anthem You Can't Ignore

To the beat of

The Coconut Nut Malibu Remix

, over 30 Malibu Ambassadors from around the world will spark a dance craze #TheCoconutChallenge.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malibu is bringing a little bit of sunshine to the world this summer through a partnership with Platinum Selling American DJ and producer Dillon Francis and over 30 Malibu Ambassadors from seven different countries for the launch of #TheCoconutChallenge. Media personalities and creators such as comedian Hannah Stocking, singer and radio presenter Fleur East, and creative director Ashley Banjo will kick off #TheCoconutChallenge by performing

dance moves, created by renowned choreographer Matt Steffanina.

"#TheCoconutChallenge represents summer fun and the spirit of being together," said Johan Radojewski, Vice President of Global Marketing for Malibu at The Absolut Company. "The partnership of our ambassadors from across the globe and the talents of Dillon Francis gives us the opportunity to share a little bit of sunshine."

And that's not all! Fans who share their dance moves to the beat of The Coconut Nut Malibu Remix and tag their posts with #TheCoconutChallenge could be featured in Dillon's crowdsourced music video, scheduled to premiere later this summer.

"The Coconut Nut is a perfect lighthearted anthem for summer vibes, so I hope my new Malibu remix and #TheCoconutChallenge can provide a moment of reprieve while everything in the world still seems so uncertain," said Dillon Francis.

About Malibu

Malibu is the number one flavored spirit brand globally. As the refreshing taste of summer, Malibu has sustained 30 years of success and is sold in more than 130 countries worldwide, including the US, UK, France, Germany and Canada. Malibu owes its unique taste to a refined blend of Caribbean rum, coconut flavor and high-quality sugar.

Malibu knows that summer is the time when people feel their most free and happy, hence all marketing communication from Malibu is focused on liberating the spirit of summer, helping people to live the best summer possible. Its product portfolio reflects its mission to help people to release their "summer selves", reflecting the laid-back mood of the season. The broad product range comprises a range of refreshing flavors capturing the essence of summer, including: Malibu Original, the iconic summer drink perfect for creating summer cocktails; and a selection of ready-to-drink cans offering fun and refreshing taste on the go, perfect for spontaneous summer moments with friends.

Malibu is produced and marketed by The Absolut Company, part of Pernod Ricard, which holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector.

