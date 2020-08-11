cocoa motors. Begins Worldwide Sales of Car in Bag "WALKCAR" from August 11

TOKYO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- cocoa motors. Inc. of Tokyo, Japan started the worldwide sale of a vehicle users can carry with them in a bag, dubbed "WALKCAR," on August 11 on the company's official website.

WALKCAR has the same size as a 13-inch laptop PC.

It is a small and light "car in a bag" weighing only 2.9 kg. It achieves a powerful speed of up to 16 km/hour along with safety features like an automatic stopping function. Since the product was announced in 2016, there have been responses from the media community worldwide and WALKCAR received a total of approximately 7,800 pre-orders from 13 countries around the world. For about four years since the product announcement, there has been much research and development, as well as product improvements, and now, finally, it is officially released worldwide. WALKCAR is a "portable car" invented in Japan. It is a car users can carry around like a laptop PC, and it offers a new lifestyle that is not dependent on any transportation network. The time to choose "walking" or "WALKCAR" anytime has come.

