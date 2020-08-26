FORTUNE Releases Annual FORTUNE Global 500 List
2020 Ranking Features 133 Chinese Companies, 121 U.S. Companies, and 53 Japanese Companies
Walmart Maintains Top Spot; 18 companies make their debut
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, FORTUNE announced the FORTUNE Global 500 for the 2019 fiscal year, ranking the world's largest corporations by revenue. Walmart claimed the top spot for the seventh consecutive year, and for the 15th time since 1995. For the first time ever, Mainland China (including Hong Kong) has the most companies on the list, up five from last year with 124. Adding Taiwan, the total for Greater China is 133. The U.S. held steady with 121, and Japan gained one for a total of 53. The companies on the 2020 list are based in 225 cities and 32 countries around the world. This year there are 14 women CEOs of FORTUNE Global 500 companies.
FORTUNE Global 500 companies generated revenues totaling more than one-third of the world's GDP. They generated $33.3 trillion in revenues (up 2%), $2.06 trillion in profits (down 4%) and employ 69.9 million people worldwide. Saudi Aramco (No. 6) netted $88 billion in profits, and is the FORTUNE Global 500's most profitable company for the second consecutive year.
THE FORTUNE GLOBAL 500 TOP 10 LIST: 1. Wal-Mart Stores (U.S.) 2. Sinopec (China) 3. State Grid (China) 4. China National Petroleum (China) 5. Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)6. Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia) 7. Volkswagen (Germany) 8. BP (Britain) 9. Amazon.com (U.S.)10. Toyota Motor (Japan)
Companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years ended on or before March 31, 2020. All companies on the list must publish financial data and report part or all of their figures to a government agency. Figures are as reported, and comparisons are with the prior year's figures as originally reported for that year.
