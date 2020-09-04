Huawei CloudEngine Data Center Switches Named a Leader by Independent Research Firm

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced today that, in The Forrester Wave

™

: Open, Programmable Switches For A Businesswide SDN, Q3 2020 report, their CloudEngine data center switches were recognized as a leader by Forrester. These switches achieved the highest score in current offering as well as full marks in all of the following seven criteria — hardware support, switch hardware and OS strategy, automation and programmability strategy, evolution training, open networking, engineers, and partners. Huawei believe this fully reflects the leading position of its products and services.

"Firms need the flexibility to distribute applications and data across private cloud, public cloud, and edge compute areas….A single, businesswide switching fabric will become the de facto architecture." These are future trends recognized in the Forrester Wave

™

report. This also means that there is still a large gap between many enterprises as they are still using networks that lack flexibility and agility.

According to the report, "With a large number of engineers and support staff, [Huawei] has been working on new ASICs and advanced monitoring solutions to develop an autonomous driving network, in conjunction with ensuring that the switching platform and operating system support a wide range of tools, hypervisors, and cloud platforms. Reference customers told Forrester that Huawei provides a lot of support deployment and guidance on what the organization should be doing. Firms looking for a vendor with wide global reach and leaning on a deep product portfolio rather than developing their configuration tools should put Huawei on their shortlists."

The Forrester report also fully affirmed that, "Huawei has one of the largest data networking portfolios across enterprise networking vendors and retains the largest networking market share in China, with a strong presence in Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America."

"We are honored that Forrester named Huawei's data center CloudEngine switches a leader," said Leon Wang, President of Huawei Data Center Network Domain. "Huawei believes that leading switching performance, openness, and flexibility are very important. The CloudEngine switches perform well in these aspects and win industry recognition. We will also focus on 400GE super capacity, zero-packet-loss intelligent experience, and autonomous driving network to provide the optimal solution, building data center networks in the intelligence era and helping customers achieve business success."

Since the series' launch in 2012, Huawei CloudEngine switches have maintained robust market growth due to their leading product capabilities and have been serving more than 9200 enterprises in over 140 countries, especially in the finance, Internet, cloud service, and telecom industries, accelerating the digital transformation of thousands of industries.

For more information about Huawei CloudEngine switches, visit:

https://e.huawei.com/en/products/enterprise-networking/switches/data-center-switches