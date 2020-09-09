TIDAL Music Streaming Now Integrated With Select Maserati

Drivers can Experience HiFi Sound via the Sonus Faber Audio System

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global music streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, announced a new integration with one of the world's most glamorous automotive manufacturers, Maserati. Select Maserati equipped with a Sonus Faber branded audio system will now have the TIDAL app pre-installed with a complimentary 12 or 3-month membership depending on vehicle.

"The Maserati collection of vehicles is unparalleled - customers have come to expect top of the line technology that elevates their experience while they travel," said Lior Tibon, TIDAL COO. "Our shared passion for innovation and quality has cultivated a partnership that will level up the driving experience for anyone that steps into a Maserati."

TIDAL's HiFi sound quality coupled with Maserati's Sonus Faber audio system, delivers the most elevated sound available in a vehicle, allowing drivers to experience music like they never have before. Without any compression of audio files, TIDAL's HiFi tier delivers tracks that highlight the depth of vocal range and the unique tones produced by each instrument in the studio. Through TIDAL HiFi members have access to the foremost innovations in sound quality. MC20 owners can access a complimentary three-month TIDAL HiFi subscription. The membership allows Maserati drivers the ability to listen to more than 60 million songs and thousands of expertly curated playlists by TIDAL's seasoned editorial team.

The new partnership allows Maserati drivers to integrate TIDAL into their everyday lives continuing the platform's commitment to providing its members with seamless listening and viewing experiences. Popular smart platform devices that TIDAL is compatible with include Waze, Plex, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV/Android TV, Apple CarPlay, Samsung Wearables and direct control with Sonos.

here

).

Additional collaborations by both brands to be announced throughout the partnership.

About TIDALTIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 56 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—recordings which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA), Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings, and Dolby Atmos Music.

Maserati S.p.A.Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognisable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a global automotive industry benchmark. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety, currently available on more than seventy markets internationally. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, now also available in hybrid version, the Trident Brand's first electrified car, and the Levante, the first made by Maserati SUV, all models denoted by use of the choicest materials and technical solutions of superlative excellence. A complete range, including V6 and V8 petrol, 4 cylinder hybrid and V6 diesel powerplants, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive. The range's prestige was recently even further enhanced by the introduction of the new Trofeo Collection, comprising Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante, equipped with the powerful 580 hp V8 engine. The top-of-the-range is the new MC20 supercar, powered by the ground-breaking Nettuno V6 engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies now made available in the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. Today, the Maserati range is produced at three plants: Ghibli and Quattroporte are built at Grugliasco (Turin) at the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Plant (AGAP), and Levante at the Mirafiori Plant in Turin. The new MC20 supercar is produced in Modena, at the historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant.