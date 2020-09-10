Spinnaker Support Reports First Half 2020 Highlights

Highlights include revenue growth, new service offerings, and employee growth and satisfaction

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, the top-rated global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support and managed services, and an emerging provider of Salesforce managed services, today announced first half highlights for the period ending June 30, 2020. The company saw record growth in sales, revenue, new customers added, and customer retention. Notable achievements included the launch of new service offerings, significant progress regarding the IBM partnership, prestigious customer service awards, and important certifications.

"I am extremely proud of our advancement in 2020, which occurred despite unprecedented global economic turbulence," said Matt Stava, CEO of Spinnaker Support. "The third-party Oracle and SAP support market appears to be entering the inflection point forecasted by leading industry analysts – who currently project market growth will triple by 2023. Software publishers are pushing their customers to abandon highly functional on-premise applications for unready cloud replacements. Instead, many organizations are turning to the support alternative we deliver, to retain and optimize what they have for as long as desired."

"At the same time, we launched our SaaS service practice," continues Mr. Stava. "The immediate availability of packaged Salesforce managed services fills a notable market gap. New customer projects are already under way and we are building a robust pipeline of prospects. I am excited about the talent we are attracting to address the massive potential of the Salesforce CRM market."

First Half 2020 Company Highlights

Customers Quotes

"Spinnaker Support is 3-4 times better than SAP's support. We talk to a real person and have a real resolution. It's like you found the switch to the light in a dark room."

Craig McBroom, Business Analyst, BancTec

"We have seen significant cost savings coupled with the reassurance that the quality of support has also improved. We are immensely delighted with the commercial flexibility of Spinnaker Support and their alignment with our six core values."

Laura Donald, IT Procurement, Edinburgh Airport

"Spinnaker Support is a partner that is verified and trusted from various angles like Spinnaker Support is important. We are receiving professional support services, cutting costs, and have reallocated human resources. Even in the coronavirus era, we have been able to strengthen our core capabilities and improve our cash position."

Hanssem, Korea

Executive Leadership Appointments

In 1H, Spinnaker Support added a record number of new employees, including the appointment of key executives. These include:

New Service Offerings

Spinnaker Support continues to add services to meet the immediate and evolving needs of its customers and the market. In March, the company announced the immediate availability of

Salesforce® application management and consulting services

, the first of several anticipated offerings within the new Software-as-a- Service (SaaS) practice.

In April, the SAP practice updated and launched technical packages for

SAP Basis managed services

Business Intelligence managed services

and

In February, the JD Edwards practice enhanced its existing managed services with

a new, proactive 24/7 monitoring solution

Awards and Certifications

Spinnaker Support continues to garner awards that recognize the excellence of its technical teams and services. In February, the company was awarded a record

five international Stevie Awards

including Customer Service Department of the Year, Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year for the Oracle Support Team, and Innovation in Customer Service for the Global Tax and Regulatory Compliance Team.

Spinnaker Support recertified for ISO 27001 and Privacy Shield UK.

COVID-19 Pandemic

As a remote-support company, Spinnaker Support is uniquely positioned to handle customer issues without delay. With employees on four continents and fully redundant skill sets, customers have experienced uninterrupted services throughout the pandemic. Spinnaker Support has accommodated every customer request for more flexible or lenient commercial terms during these trying times.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is a leading global provider of third-party support, managed services, and consulting for mid-size to Fortune 100 global enterprises. Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce customers benefit from more responsive, comprehensive, and affordable services for their enterprise applications and technologies. Whether you need immediate help for high-priority issue resolution, ongoing monitoring and development, or project-based consulting, we have you covered. Since 2008, our award-winning services, exacting standards, and unparalleled expertise have earned us the trust and loyalty of more than 1,200 organizations in 104 countries. To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit

