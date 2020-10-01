Agendia Celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Digital Art Installation

I AM HERE: An Intimate Portrait Series launches today

IRVINE, California, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month,

Agendia, Inc

I AM HERE

Andrea Caceres

., a world leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, is proud to present thecampaign, a collection of illustrations and stories that capture the incredibly personal journey of a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. I AM HERE is a portrait series by renowned visual artistthat illustrates the essence of those who have been touched by breast cancer, showcasing a chosen moment that exemplifies the reasons why they are here.

"We know that one month a year is not enough to acknowledge the vulnerability, grit, grace, and resilience exhibited by breast cancer patients, survivors, and their families and care teams every single day," said Mark Straley, Chief Executive Officer of Agendia. "We are honored to partner with Andrea and can't wait to see her interpretation of the incredible experiences and inspirations the people in our community have to share."

Agendia is embarking on a months-long look beyond the mammogram to showcase the strength, complexity, and community behind each diagnosis. Breast cancer patients and the full diversity of the breast cancer care community are invited to share their stories through a photo that illustrates the reason they are here today, with a short explanation to further illuminate the importance of their selected moment in time.

"Since my own breast cancer diagnosis several years ago, which followed my mother's and sister's own diagnoses, I have been so blessed to become a breast cancer advocate," said LaTonya Davis, a breast cancer survivor, host of the upcoming podcast The Breast Talk Ever, and one of the first to have her story illustrated by Andrea for I AM HERE. "I hope to ensure other women know my story and can use it to their advantage. If my race, as I call it, can give just one other person the information they need to ask the right questions, that power that is carried on through them will continue to make waves far beyond my own journey."

A cancer journey begins at diagnosis and becomes a constant companion, redefining the past, present, and future of the patient. In this series, a platform is provided to honor the complexity, the inspiring "whys," and the daily gifts, trials, and victories that patients, health care teams, and families experience as they walk forward together.

"I love to illustrate women and share stories about their culture, their history, and who they really are," said artist Andrea Caceres. "To me the women in this series represent more than a disease - they are mothers, daughters, sisters, people with passion, and a zest for life. 'I AM HERE', to me, reflects how multi-faceted and resilient these women are, I feel very honored to represent them through my art."

The ever-changing collection of stories and illustrations can be found at

www.agendia.com/i-am-here

. Agendia encourages all who have been touched by breast cancer to submit their stories to the portal, and to follow along on social media at the hashtag #IAMHERE.

Agendia is deeply committed to the full breadth of the breast cancer community, and aims to arm patients and their support systems with the strong science they need to make informed, right-sized treatment decisions.

About Agendia

Agendia is a precision oncology company headquartered in Irvine, California, committed to bringing early stage breast cancer patients and their physicians the information they need to make the most effective treatment decisions. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests, supported by clinical and real world evidence. MammaPrint®, the 70-gene breast cancer recurrence assay, and BluePrint®, the 80-gene molecular subtyping assay, provide a comprehensive genomic profile and the data physicians need to make more informed decisions in the pre- and post-operative treatment settings. By developing evidence-based novel genomic tests and conducting groundbreaking research while building an arsenal of data that will help treat cancer, Agendia aims to improve patient outcomes and support the evolving clinical needs of breast cancer patients and their physicians every step of the way, from initial diagnosis to cancer-free.

Logo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1002892/Agendia_Logo.jpg