Carnival Corporation & plc Update on Cyber Event

Company issues update to its August 17 announcement

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As earlier disclosed,

Carnival Corporation & plc

(NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) detected unauthorized third-party access to portions of the company's information technology systems on August 15, 2020. Information Security at Carnival Corporation acted quickly to shut down the intrusion, restore operations and prevent further unauthorized access. The company also engaged a major cybersecurity firm to investigate the matter and notified law enforcement and appropriate regulators of the event.

While the investigation is ongoing, early indications are that in early August the unauthorized third party gained access to certain personal information relating to some guests, employees and crew for three of the corporation's brands -- Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Seabourn, as well as casino operations. Working with its cybersecurity consultants, the company took steps to recover its files and has evidence indicating a low likelihood of the data being misused.

The company is working as quickly as possible to identify the guests, employees, crew and other individuals whose personal information may have been impacted. The company expects to complete this process within the next 30 to 60 days and will then send notifications to potentially affected individuals whose current contact information is available to the company. Along with those individual notices, affected individuals will be offered complimentary credit monitoring, as appropriate.

Meanwhile, the company has posted website notices and established a dedicated call center to answer questions regarding the event. When the investigation is complete, callers may confirm whether or not their information was affected.

Additional information about the event is available at

www.hollandamerica.com

www.carnival.com

www.seabourn.com

www.oceanplayersclub.com

cruisedataevent@cyberscout.com

, or. The call center is available toll-free in the U.S. at +1. 888.905.0687, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), Monday through Friday. Individuals outside the U.S. may email questions to, as well as request that a call center representative respond back by phone.

As part of its ongoing operations, the company is continuing to review security and privacy policies and procedures and implementing changes when needed to enhance information security and privacy controls.

About Carnival Corporation & plcCarnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.