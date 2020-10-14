Risen Capitalises on Future Market Trend with a 1.5 GW Global Order

NINGBO, China, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, today disclosed the signing of a contract for 1.5 GW of its Bifacial Mono PERC Solar PV modules, in cooperation with a well-known, independent, global power producer.

The emergence of bifacial modules is rapidly gaining pace due to the growing requirement to generate more energy for less money, with the bifacial features dovetailing fully into this paradigm. While initial adoption after introduction was relatively slow, discerning solar industry players have now awoken to the positive attributes the bifacial format provides the arsenal of tools that every IPP calls upon to maximise their revenue and profits.

Having established their credibility over recent years with more traditional solar PV formats, Risen has quietly developed an equally credible presence in the bifacial camp, which has currently culminated in the award of a noteworthy 1.5 GW order placement. The contract, which distributes the new technology onto the European, African and South American continents, is already well underway with some 900 MW organised and concludes in the first half of 2021.

Mr. Bypina Veerraju Chaudary, CSMO of Risen stated: "This is one of our largest orders to date, and particularly significant for Risen's bifacial program. When you cut through all of the gloss and marketing blurb, the front face energy capture is superior to historic products, the recombinant power loss is less over time, the module integrity is greater allowing for a 30 year power warranty, the compatibly framed modules ensure no additional BOS issues, and there is the wonderful addition of rear face energy capture to boot. The icing on this feature rich cake comes from the simple further fact that the cost of Risen bifacial modules is only marginally higher than the old guard, making them an easy choice when deciding on what to use and why."

The aforementioned 1.5 GW order, from the world renowned international developer, is testament to the integrity of these performance claims, standing up to the scrutiny that any purchaser can apply to validate their decision to obtain the best possible financial outcome, both in the short and long term. It also underscores the generally held belief that in 2021, around 70% of all new IPP installations will migrate to the bifacial concept; it's easy to see why.

Delivering dramatic improvements in positive technological and commercial attributes while minimising the negatives is no mean feat, but Risen's bifacial modules do just that, and they are here, in market, now.

About Risen

Risen Energy is a leading, global, Tier1, "AAA" credit rated manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products and provider of total business solutions for power generation. The Company, founded in 1986 and publicly listed in 2010, compels value generation for its global customers. Techno-commercial innovation, underpinned by consummate quality and support, encircle Risen total Solar PV business solutions which are among the most powerful and cost effective in the industry. With local market presence, and strong financial bankability status, we are committed, and able, to building strategic, mutually beneficial collaborations with our partners, as together we capitalise on the rising value of green energy.