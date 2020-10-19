G20 Saudi Secretariat Announces Digital Summit to Discuss Inclusive Growth in Aftermath of Covid-19

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The G20 Saudi Secretariat as part of the International Conference program announces a four-day digital event series to explore how businesses, governments, and citizens can drive opportunities for inclusive growth through regulation, new technologies, and long-term strategic approaches in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Titled 'A New Framework For Inclusive Growth' and hosted by FT Live, the series will feature influential speakers from the worlds of business, politics, and policy, interviewed by FT writers.

The series, taking place on 21, 22, 28, and 29 October 2020, will examine:

Speakers include:

The series will be live-streamed and delegates can participate in an interactive event platform. A full recording of the event will be available afterward at

globalsummitseries.live.ft.com