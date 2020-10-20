LTI USD revenues grow 11.2% YoY; Net Profit up 26.7% YoY

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q2 FY21 results today.

In US Dollars:

In Indian Rupees:

"We are pleased to report 11.2% YoY growth in revenues and 26.7% YoY growth in net profit in Q2. We are also happy to announce a large deal with net new TCV in excess of USD 40mn in analytics. Our large deal pipeline remains strong and we see increased traction in digital, cloud and analytics space.

The pandemic has made it apparent that organizations need to reimagine their target operating models embracing digital transformations to remain relevant in the marketplace. This presents tremendous opportunities for companies like us with comprehensive digital transformation capabilities,"

- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

Recent Deal Wins

Awards and Recognitions

Other Business Highlights

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 400 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 30,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at

http://www.Lntinfotech.com

or follow us at @LTI_Global.

