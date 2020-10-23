"AMERICAN HORROR STORY" MURDER HOUSE OPENS TO PUBLIC FOR FIRST TIME EVER FOR PARANORMAL HALLOWEEN WEEKEND LIVE STREAM
EXORCIST BISHOP JAMES LONG, PSYCHIC AND WHITE WITCH PATTI NEGRI, VAMPIRE EXPERT MICHELLE BELANGER, PROLIFIC HISTORIAN AND HALLOWEEN EXPERT LISA MORTON, TAROT EXPERT SASHA GRAHAM, ENERGY HEALER SATISH DHOLAKIA, PSYCHIATRIST DR WAGUIH ISHAK AND HOMEOWNER AND CARDIOLOGIST/PROFESSOR DR ERNST VON SCHWARZ AMONG PARANORMAL EXPERTS WHO WILL LEAD WEEKEND-LONG HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION
$25 TICKET FOR PAY-PER-VIEW EVENT ALLOWS THREE DAYS OF 24-HOUR VIRTUAL ACCESS TO HOUSE AND ALL EVENTS
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With this week's announcement that The Infamous American Horror Story
Kicking off at dusk Thursday, October 29 and closing out at sunset Sunday, November 1, The Murder House livestream event will feature 15 cameras set up throughout the 10,000-square foot home streaming live throughout the entire weekend.
Beyond The Murder House live stream, viewers will see daily programming (details below). While the live stream is open to all via the ticketed event, The Murder House will open its doors to a few lucky ticket holders. Six fortunate (or unfortunate)--two per each of the three nights--Murder House fans in the terrifying basement all while being live streamed to the world (while a doctor monitors their vital signs and psychological condition).
An initial outline of the weekend's events is as follows:
