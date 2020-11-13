Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Cloud-native Application Development Service Providers 2020
Pubblicato il: 13/11/2020 09:47
BENGALURU, India, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Everest Group assessed 21 leading service providers through a multi-phased research and analysis process for their vision and capabilities in the cloud-native applications development space. Infosys' cloud-native application development services include API, microservices, PaaS, observability, security, and DevSecOps.
The key highlights of the report include:
"Rapidly evolving market conditions have put unprecedented pressure on enterprises to differentiate themselves and find more agile, scalable, and cost-effective means to develop applications. In response, they are increasingly relying on cloud-native development," said Alisha Mittal, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Infosys is enabling its clients to develop resilient cloud-native applications leveraging
"Cloud native applications and technologies are the way forward to drive innovation, resilience and deliver well-recognized business value to customers. It is an ideal approach for enterprises that are looking to build and run responsive, scalable, and fault-agnostic apps across public, private, or hybrid clouds," said Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys. "Our positioning as a Leader in the report validates our deep domain knowledge backed by offerings from
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
