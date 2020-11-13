WellView Allez is Released on the Peloton Platform

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton is pleased to announce the official release of WellView Allez™ on the Peloton Platform.

WellView Allez is the evolution of WellView, the world's leading well data management system.

The innovative and intuitive interface provides a completely new experience for users. Think of it as your single well dashboard. Multiple reports, schematics, and time tracks (or any combination) appear side by side. Configurable workflows guide users through data loading, review, and QC. The user is stepped through the process.

Fiona Hamilton, Vice President - Well Data Lifecycle Solution for Peloton, says, "The workflows are the heart of WellView Allez. They inform the user of what is possible and guide them through the process of QC and review. Stop typing and start automating! Allez is a game changer for our clients!"

About Peloton

The Peloton Platform energizes the oil and gas digital transformation through mobility, automation, and data integration by providing fully integrated well data lifecycle, production data lifecycle and land data management solutions. Today, over 600 oil and gas clients worldwide rely on Peloton technology to equip their stakeholders with the tools and information necessary to manage, simplify and optimize their operations. For more information about Peloton, visit

