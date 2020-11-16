HONOR Black Friday 2020: Best Time to Purchase Smart watches, PCs and More

HONOR this year joins the tides of Black Friday Deals, offers alluring deals for trendy HONOR smartwatches, HONOR MagicBook Series and more at HIHONOR Store

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday is the "rewards day" of the year that people purchase gifts for families, friends and themselves with gratefulness, thus global tech brand HONOR today reveals its "HONOR Black Friday 2020" promotion for the popular products will be launched from 20th November to 30st November at HIHONOR Store. Appealing offers and bundles will be available on

HIHONOR United Kingdom

HIHONOR France

HIHONOR Germany

HIHONOR Italy

HIHONOR Spain

, and

HONOR Black Friday 2020 UK

– Up to £110 off

Starting from 27th November, HIHONOR United Kingdom prepared special offers as following:

HONOR Watch GS Pro

HONOR MagicBook 14

HONOR MagicBook 15

will be at £199.9 with a £50 price off. Both(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will be at £669.99 and bundled with HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones and a £70 coupon (total value of £139.9).

HONOR Black Friday 2020 France

– Up to €120 off

Both

HONOR MagicBook 14

HONOR MagicBook 15

HONOR Watch GS Pro

(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will come at the price of €649.9 with respectively €100 and €50 price off.will come at €199.9 with a €50 price off.

HONOR Black Friday 2020 Germany

– Up to 60% discount

HONOR Watch GS Pro

HONOR MagicBook 15

is at €199.9 with a €50 price off.(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is bundled with HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones and a €50 coupon (total value of €129.9) at the price of €699.9.

HONOR Black Friday 2020 Italy

– Up to €200 off

HONOR Watch ES

HONOR Watch GS Pro

HONOR Router 3

is now €89.9 after a €10 drop.is €199.9 with €50 off.is €49.9 with €30 off.

HONOR Black Friday 2020 Spain

– Up to 55% discount

HONOR Watch GS pro

HONOR MagicBook Pro

HONOR MagicBook 15

HONOR Watch GS Pro

HONOR MagicBook 14

is now €199.9 with a €50 off.comes at €749.9 with two free gifts out of five options including a HONOR Router 3 and HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (total value of €149.8).(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is now at €649.9 with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.9) after claiming a €50 coupon.is now at €149.9 after a €50 price drop. And the(AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will be at €619.9 after a €130 off.

Join the Holiday Carnival with Experienced Tech Bloggers and Gamers

HONOR updates plenty deals with extra discounts while Black Friday sales are already in full swing. And to better present the frontier technology of our trendy products for your gift list decision, HONOR has invited some tech bloggers and gamers worldwide to experience and explore different possibilities of wearable and laptops. It would be worth paying attention to explore influencers' impressions and enjoy the special offers after subscribing to HIHONOR Stores through links shared by them. Moreover, there will be limited 50% off coupons that will be provided by influencers through lucky draws during their livestreaming.

The Announcement of 2020 HONOR TALENTS Global Design Awards

Since HONOR launched the HONOR TALENTS Design Awards with the "Unclutter Your Imagination" theme, there are a huge number of remarkable concepts received from talented individuals, over 120 artworks were from students of top fashion school POLIMODA, and 4 of them are highlighted. We are now excited to announce the winning concepts defining new era of devices aesthetics and winners on November 12, and their works are revealed publicly on

HONOR Community

. Furthermore, some of the winning concepts will be selected in the HONOR Watch ES Face Store for more users to see and use.

