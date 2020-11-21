Cerca
OPENING REMARKS: G20 Riyadh Summit

PR NEWSWIRE

Pubblicato il: 21/11/2020 15:20

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening remarks by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud from the G20 Riyadh Summit can be

found here
.


Photos of the opening remarks can be found on the G20 Media Microsite

here
.

To download broadcast-quality footage of the opening remarks, 

click here
 and register through the Host Broadcaster portal. To report issues with the registration, 
click here



