InnoLight Announced Availability of Industry's First 800G Pluggable OSFP and QSFP-DD800 Transceivers at ECOC 2020

SUZHOU, China and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoLight Technology (Suzhou) Ltd., the leader in data center optics, will demonstrate video demos of 800G pluggable OSFP 2xFR4, 800G OSFP DR8+ and QSFP-DD800 DR8+ at ECOC 2020 online event. See these products and video demos at InnoLight virtual Booth #673.

New applications such as work-from-home cloud collaboration, self-driving cars, remote medicine, and artificial intelligence have brought a surge in data traffic. Global data volumes are expected to double every 2-3 years into the next decade. How to balance the demand for bandwidth, cost, and power consumption, and to achieve smooth network transition is a continuing challenge facing the industry. To support this rapid growth and network transition, InnoLight is introducing a line of 800G OSFP and QSFP-DD800 optics. OSFP 2xFR4 and DR8+ are currently available for early customer evaluation, with QSFP-DD800 DR8+ available in January 2021. Other 800G parts as listed below will be ready for evaluation in 1H 2021. Volume production is currently planned for either Q4, 2021 or Q1 2022 depending upon product type.

In addition to the above mentioned 800G products, InnoLight is developing innovative optics to enable 800G transmission in the legacy 4X fiber structure in either multimode OM3/OM4 or single mode fiber plant. These innovative optics will help customers to increase bandwidth to 800G using the existing SR4 or DR4 fiber layouts for point to point or breakout applications. Availability is planned in 2H 2021.

"InnoLight's 800G transceivers continue InnoLight's leadership in high performance pluggable optics, doubling bandwidth capacity without disruption of existing data center infrastructure. With our industry leading 400G deployments, InnoLight is uniquely positioned in driving 800G implementation and to deliver the best price performance optics in the industry. Our new innovative 800G optics to support existing 4x fiber plants are especially suited for Hyperscale DC operators." said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer of InnoLight.

During ECOC, InnoLight will also demonstrate its 100G/200G/400G coherent solutions. These new generation coherent pluggable modules can support DCI, Metro, and 5G backhaul transport networks.

About InnoLight

InnoLight designs, builds and markets high-speed optical transceivers that enable rapid bandwidth expansion of next generation networks. It is headquartered in Suzhou, China with manufacturing locations in China, Taiwan and Thailand. It has RD and Sales offices in China, US, and Singapore. InnoLight's solutions offer superior technical performance, compelling value proposition, and time to market advantages that are critical for the sustaining growth of the Data Center, 5G Wireless and Metro Network. For additional information, please visit

www.innolight.com