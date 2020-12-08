Whale Cloud Achieves 10 TM Forum Open API Conformance Certifications with a Gold Badge
Pubblicato il: 08/12/2020 02:06
NANJING, China, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale Cloud, a leading technology company providing software solutions and services for telecommunications and multiple industries, has achieved
"We are proud to have attained TM Forum's Open API Conformance Certification with a gold badge. By adopting the Open APIs, we are able to provide business agility to our customers and allow service providers to work with third-party partners, as well as to simplify IT processes and reduce market time to deliver new business solutions. Our BSS/OSS suite underpinned by TM Forum Open APIs will help CSPs accelerate their digital journey and stay competitive in this fast-paced industry," said Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International.
"Congratulations to Whale Cloud for its Gold Open API Conformance Certification. This certification demonstrates that Whale Cloud has successfully completed the implementation of at least 10 Open APIs, which are critical to building new digital services and applications," said George Glass, CTO, TM Forum. "To date, TM Forum's Open APIs have been used by 22,000 users from 2,000 companies with 330,000 downloads worldwide. We thank Whale Cloud for their commitment to TM Forum and to the Open API standards which benefit the whole ecosystem. We look forward to continuing our collaboration on new concepts and innovations to improve our industry."