Golden Keys' Discussed for Chongqing World Design Capital at YDIF Opening Ceremony

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news reported by iChongqing:

The Yuelai International Design Forum opened at the Yuelai International Convention and Exhibition City in the Liangjiang New Area of Chongqing on December 8th, 2020.

Over four hundred guests from Italy, the United States, Germany, France, Switzerland, Ireland, and other countries were joined by experts from international design organizations and institutions to discuss future development for the empowerment of industrial upgrades.

A series of forums were based on the themes of design-driven industrial innovation, design + life science, and industry values reshaped through design.

Discussions explored the connection between design and life sciences, and how industrial optimization coupled with a new high-quality development model can drive the upgrade of traditional industry.

Marco Ricci presented the origin and uniqueness of Italian design through past case examples, followed by the historical origins of original design and manufacturing in Italy.

Stefano Piontini emphasized the importance of a holistic philosophy, where designers must be able to express stories through their works.

Yuelai International Convention and Exhibition City hopes to provide the driving force as Chongqing strives to become a world-class design capital.

The latest developments in this endeavor are on display in the the Achievements Exhibition, which includes the multiple industries of electronics, AI, aerospace, manufacturing, internet, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Leading companies in the industry such as Huawei, Ziguang, Changan Automobile, and BOE will participate, as the total number of exhibitors has now reached over 30.

The floor area covers about 5,000 square meters, where visitors can see exhibits of the latest technology and achievements of manufacturing in Chongqing, which highlights the power of design innovation and leading trends.

By the year 2025, Chongqing is to become a base for design talent cultivation, a focal point where design companies cluster, a display center for design products, the source for design information releases, and a production base where outstanding designs are manufactured.

Liangjiang New Area has positioned the core area of industrial design within the Yuelai International Exhibition City, with the objective of forming a district with multiple industrial parks. It is estimated the manufacturing industry within Liangjiang New Area will reach the trillion Yuan scale by 2035.

https://www.ichongqing.info/2020/12/08/golden-keys-discussed-for-chongqing-world-design-capital-at-ydif-opening-ceremony/

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1372721/1.jpg