Learning Tree Finishes 2020 with Trio of Industry Awards in Recognition of its Skill-Based IT & Cyber Security Training Curriculum
Awarding Organizations include CompTIA, CertNexus, and TrainingIndustry.com
HERNDON, Virginia, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International's award-winning IT and management training curriculum has once again been recognized by leading industry organizations for breadth, depth, and quality of offerings.
"Learning Tree prides itself on helping clients achieve the business results they seek through skills development, process improvement, and digital transformation initiatives," said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree. "We're honored to be recognized by the industry for the quality of our work and to have the opportunity to celebrate these awards with our clients. In an increasingly competitive environment, it has never been more important to strategically invest in people to drive lasting success in the years to come."
CertNexus has awarded Learning Tree the Americas ATP of the Year award. Jeff Felice, President of CertNexus, commented, "Learning Tree has been a highly active partner offering webinars, lunch and learns, as well as incorporating CertNexus in their brand re-launch of 2019. We've seen tremendous success in this partnership, and the quality we see from Learning Tree's cyber security training curriculum continues to exceed expectations."
CompTIA named Learning Tree a 2020 Global Platinum Partner based on growth, quality, and leadership in the cyber security training space.
Other industry awards recently won by Learning Tree include:
