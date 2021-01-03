CMG president wishes viewers worldwide a Happy New Year

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), extended New Year greetings to viewers and users around the world on January 1, 2021 via CGTN. In his speech, Shen said 2021 is the Year of the Ox in the Chinese lunar calendar and is filled with new hopes and aspirations. He wished people around the world a happy and healthy New Year.

Video -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=V5S9UIPfpHU