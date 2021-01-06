Blue Prism Announces launch of Blue Prism Ventures, and first Joint Venture in South Korea with GTPlus Ltd
Blue Prism seeks to drive business value and accelerate growth through new Blue Prism Ventures Unit
LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to accelerate growth and innovation, and capitalize on market opportunity,
Blue Prism Ventures will enable clients to scale their use of Blue Prism's robotic process automation (RPA) technology while allowing Blue Prism to accelerate growth, continue expanding into core markets and innovate within its product portfolio. The goal is to create new opportunities for corporate development going forward, enabling companies within the enterprise to build and test new business plans, taking advantage of market opportunity around the world.
"Blue Prism Ventures will help new and existing Blue Prism customers strategically determine the best steps forward in their RPA journey and create a scalable and sustainable pipeline to support their automation vision," says Terry Walby, CEO of Blue Prism Ventures. "The South Korean marketplace is the ideal location to begin this journey – we hope this will be the first of many joint ventures that will allow Blue Prism to explore and deliver collaborations across not just the APAC region but the entire globe."
Blue Prism signed a deal with successful, Korean-led technology firm GTPlus Ltd. to incorporate Blue Prism Korea in November 2020. This new venture will mark Blue Prism's first location in Korea, establishing essential ties with local customers and partners. Blue Prism Korea has plans to scale rapidly, and local teams have already started the process of building out regional sales, service and support capabilities. This will be the first of many Blue Prism Venture projects bringing opportunities for corporate development and collaboration across the globe.
"We're looking forward to building and scaling Blue Prism Korea" says Doug Ahn, CEO at GTPlus Ltd. "Intelligent automation is a major area of focus for our business and through this joint venture, we'll be able to capitalize quickly and effectively on this market opportunity and add real value for our customers."
